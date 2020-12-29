BCIC Recognizes Excellence in Corporate Social Responsibility with its Maiden Edition of CSR Impact Awards

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Bangalore Chamber of Industry & Commerce (BCIC), an Apex Chamber of Commerce representing large and medium industries in the State of Karnataka. organized their first-ever edition of CSR Impact Awards virtually on the 18th of December 2020.

The recently concluded debut BCIC CSR Impact Awards 2020 witnessed an overwhelming response with over 100 companies participating for the 20 award categories. Few of the award categories included: Best Education Initiative, Best Health Care Campaign, Best Environment Sustainability Campaign, CSR Project of the Year, Best Employee Volunteering Initiative, Special category - old age, specially-abled and others, Best Skill Development Initiative, Promoting sustainability in the F&B industry, Best HR initiative, etc.

Over 60+ companies were awarded by the Jury comprising of Rudra Roy - Philanthropist, Lakshmi Jagannathan - CEO, DERBI Foundation, and Dr Venkatakuppuswamy Gurumurthy, LRQA - Lloyd's Register.

CSR Impact Awards have been instituted by BCIC to recognize corporates whose initiatives in the area of CSR were aimed at achieving inclusive growth and sustainable development. The event recognized and acknowledged the notable contributions of over 20 corporate companies that have been raising benchmarks by bringing transformative change into society through innovation and excellence. The companies were awarded based on their strategic approach in CSR and their fruit-bearing efforts during these challenging circumstances

Under the aegis of the External Affairs Committee, the CSR Impact Awards 2020 sought to recognize companies and organizations that have positively impacted both business and society by taking a strategic approach to CSR through the collaborative program.

Speaking on the occasion, T R Parasuraman, President - BCIC said, "Social responsibility is key to the growth and development of the business community. Through partnerships and collaboration, businesses across Karnataka can collaborate together with the Government and drive positive societal change. Creating a strong business and building a better world are not conflicting goals, they are both essential ingredients for long term successes."

Speaking on the success of the event, Sameera Fernandes, Chair - External Affairs Expert Committee, BCIC said, "We are delighted to receive an overwhelming response for our debut CSR Impact Awards 2020. Leading corporates such as Emirates Airlines, Toyota Industries Engine India Ltd., BOSCH, IBM, TVS Motors, World Trade Centre, Conrad, Grand Mercure, Volvo Group, Brigade Group, ANZ, Wipro, Infosys, Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts, Sona Valliappa Group, and others have come forward and this shows how the industry can collaborate together towards positive societal change."

Commented one of the recipients of the CSR Impact Awards C Valliappa, Founder - Sona Valliappa Group, "Our focus on technology and innovation has helped drive our verticals such as education, textiles, plantation, warehousing, IT, Logistics for multi-nationals and other international business to the forefront. Social impact is key in today's day and age and the Sona Valliappa Group is proud to be at the helm of paving the way and being a role model for other businesses."

The maiden edition of the CSR Impact Awards was supported by various companies including Sona Valliappa Group and co-sponsors Toyota Industries Engine India Pvt. and Fundermax. Co-partner Fragomen, Knowledge Partner Ecosol Global, and Event Partner St. Francis College.

BCIC is a premier Chamber of Industry and Commerce that represents the large and medium industries in the State of Karnataka. This includes all segments of industries such as manufacturing, education, IT, Biotech, Pharma, Engineering, Garments, Agro, Food Processing, Steel & Services, etc.

The chamber, with the guidance of C Rangarajan (brother of Shri. Rangarajan, former RBI Gov) through other past presidents, and under the leadership of the president and 18 expert committees work rigorously to support the interests of member businesses and work as a bridge between the Government and various businesses.

BCIC during COVID-19: During the Covid-19 pandemic, BCIC worked very closely with the government and had several discussions with the Hon. Min for industry and commerce - Shri.Jagadeesh Shettar and senior officers from the C&I department to ensure that the industry commences operation with recommendations to both State and Central Government. This enabled the Government to open up operations for businesses to commence which has helped in the overall recovery of the economy.'

Start to Sustenance Committee: BCIC has been promoting trade and industry in Karnataka since 1976 with major stakeholders as large and medium industries. The Chamber acts as a bridge between Government and Industry and helps shape government policies. In this regard, the chamber has constituted start to Sustenance Committee chaired by former Additional Chief Secretary Vidhya Shankar.



Centre of Excellence: BCIC aims to bridge the gap between industry and academia, allowing a flow of intelligence and interest between the two, enabling colleges to learn about the industry. Leveraging the expertise being developed in academia, the Chamber aims to provide real-life challenges to students in training, while guiding them in the direction academia is heading in the future - thus lowering the barriers between academia and industry.

BCIC New Initiatives

Industry Government Connect: Recently, the members of the Chamber had an exclusive interaction with Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Honorable Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Government of India and urged a relaunch of the Startup India policy with clear tax incentives and eligibility criteria defined.

New Leadership Forum - The BCIC has also constituted a new leadership forum, which serves as a networking platform for B-Suite members. They regularly bring in thought leaders to address the leadership and growth of various industries.

The chamber also plans to organize an innovation summit that features technology and innovation in 2021. Through this, they aim to address issues and challenges in various fields of interest to the members.

The BCIC Golf Tournament, a signature event for over 12 years - the awards culminating into a musical evening for the members will take place on the 20th of February 2021.

The 43rd AGM also set the platform to release three reports - Positioning Karnataka as the preferred Investment destination, Aatmanirbhar Bharath an impact analysis and The Gateway to Karnataka - a new second airport for the Bengaluru region.

Emerging Star Awards: BCIC will be organizing their first-ever 'Emerging Star Awards' aiming to recognize startups who have been in the business for the past 3 years. Already, over 180 nominations have been received which met the criteria. The jury, led by Mr. Jayraj, former ACS, GOK selected 19 companies out of the total nominations. The award ceremony has tentatively been scheduled for the last week of Jan 2021.

New Office Inauguration: BCIC inaugurated it's new and state of the art office at MG Road in Bangalore. BCIC has been showing great vigor in mentoring startups and students to make them industry-ready.

MOU with Amritha University to provide mentorship: The chamber has signed an MoU with Amritha University to provide mentorship support to students. BCIC has also introduced special membership options for startups.

Promoting registration category for startups: Under this initiative, start-up companies get an option to become members of this prestigious chamber and tap into all the benefits provided to regular members, but at a special discounted fee.

For more information, please visit: www.bcic.in.

