BD India and INS Celebrate and Recognize IV Nurses Day through Webinar Series

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): On the occasion of Infusion Nurses Day, BD (Becton, Dickinson, and Company) in partnership with the Infusion Nurses Society (INS) India-US Affiliate organized a series of webinars for Infusion nurses and Infection control nurses across Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Assam, Lucknow, UP, Gujarat and Kerala. Aptly titled, Compassion Runs in Our Veins', the webinars aimed at bringing the focus on standards of care in Intravenous (IV) therapy as well as enabling knowledge and best practices sharing by INS President Col. Binu Sharma and city chapter chairpersons.

The webinars, attended by over 3000 nurses and moderated by the BD team, saw sessions on relevant topics such as CRBSI Prevention in Critical Care areas; Compassion to Care Bundles in IV therapy; Care Bundles Stop infection and Healing with compassion amongst others. During these events quiz based on INS Standards of Care was conducted which saw participation from over 300+ nurses. Fifteen winners across the countries were selected and felicitated by the Regional Management Committee members of INS India with a copy of INS standards of Care India Edition and a certificate.

Highlighting the importance of improved safety and a better patient experience, Atul Grover, Managing Director, BD India/South Asia said, "Initiatives like Compassion Runs in Our Veins, in partnership with INS India provide a great platform, to bring healthcare providers together to share the best clinical practices in infusion therapy standards and also recognize the commitment of IV Nurses in adopting and applying excellent infusion practices towards positive clinical outcomes and enhanced safety. We are committed to working with like-minded partners via forums like these that align with BD's purpose of Advancing the world of health."

Healthcare professionals and infusion nurses observe National IV Nurse's Day on January 25 every year, a day designated to celebrate all the IV Nurses who have dedicated their lives to delivering high-quality infusion therapy.

Speaking on the occasion, Col. Binu Sharma, President-Infusion Nurses Society, India, said, "Infusion Nurses continue to strive hard to provide quality care to patients in all settings, irrespective of the extremely difficult challenges they encounter daily. In our endeavor to improve safety and quality of care and to improve the overall experience in infusion therapy, the Infusion Nursing Society is focused on implementing standardization of practice through evidence-based guidelines."



He further added, "On the occasion of International IV Day, I thank and congratulate all the Nurses for their continued efforts in upgrading their knowledge and skills to improve the quality of care and patient outcomes. I thank all the Nurse leaders for being the guiding force and setting excellent benchmarks for the nurses. And lastly, I congratulate BD India, for planning and executing, nationwide activities with Nurses across the country which helped share best practices, provided knowledge upgradation, and encouraged innovations in IV Therapy."

Intravenous (IV) therapy relates to the administration of therapeutic solutions directly into a vein. Compared with other approaches such as intramuscular injection, intravenous (IV) therapy is the fastest and most reliable way to deliver fluids or medications. With more than 90% of hospitalized patients requiring IV therapy, the proportion of patients requiring infusion devices has increased significantly over the past 30 years. IV therapy, which has multiple indications, can maintain the fluid and electrolyte balance of the body, infuse medications, transfuse blood or blood components, and provide some nutritional support such as total parenteral nutrition.

Safe infusion therapy decreases the cost burden for both patients and hospitals by reducing the waste of resources, preventing infection and inflammation, and sentinel events. With the rapid technological advancements in healthcare delivery, it is vital to make healthcare professionals aware of safe practices and adequate training should be imparted to them to ensure that complex situations are handled with ease by following key safety standards and protocols in infusion therapy.

