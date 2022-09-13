"BE SOMEONE'S DNA", register yourself as a Stem Cell Donor and help save a life

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI/Showcase Events): The Arjan Vir Foundation (TAVF) is a not-for-profit organisation working in the field of awareness on Stem Cell Donation and getting the young healthy population of India to join the Voluntary Stem Cell Donor Registry.

Set up in 2017 by the parents of Arjan Vir, who lost his life at the young age of 26 to Blood Cancer, simply because there was hardly any facility to find matching stem cell donors in India. Over the last five years the Foundation has been sensitising people about Stem Cell Donation by holding awareness sessions at universities, colleges, institutions, corporate offices, NCC camps and even Army units. They have been encouraging people to join the worldwide voluntary stem cell donor data base and help save lives.

September has been declared as the Blood Cancer Awareness month worldwide. Besides the different types of Blood Cancers' there are multiple other blood disorders like Thalassemia, Aplastic Anaemia, Sickle cell Anaemia etc. that are curable by a Stem Cell Transplant.



The Foundation is observing the month of September as the 'STEM-TOGETHER" month wherein they are educating people about stem cells, the important role they play in the human body, the consequences of malfunctioning stem cells, how stem cell transplants work and most importantly the need for a healthy and robust voluntary stem cell donor data base in the country.



For this the Foundation is running intense social media and radio campaigns and doing many live events as well. They have an upcoming event at the Croire Cricket Academy, Gurgaon on September 11, wherein they will be educating the young future generation of cricketers about becoming Stem Cell Donors. On the September 17, they have all the major cycling groups of the Delhi NCR cycling for the cause and spreading awareness about Stem Cell Donation. They will culminate at the Four Point by Sheraton hotel on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, near Rajokri. On September 27, a popup kiosk for awareness and donor drive has been organised at the DU Vishwa Vidyalaya metro station.

This is only a start to have more ambassadors in their mission. The NGO has a clear vision and is striving hard and working towards it.

For more information contact: https://www.arjanvirfoundation.org

General Queries: info@arjanvirfoundation.org

Helpline No: +91 7087575711

