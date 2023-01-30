Be the Angel for senior citizens and invest in Maya CARE

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI/PNN): There are more than 138 million Indians aged over 60 in India; according to the NSO data in 2021, it will touch 194 million in 2031. While many of these senior citizens are cared for by their families, the country's rapid urbanisation and economic development have made this harder to sustain. As millions of Indians have migrated to new cities in search of jobs, they've often had to leave behind the older members of their families. Moreover, as more Indians travel abroad for education and work, they often settle outside the country, leaving their parents back home. This can often pose a problem not only in the case of emergencies but in day-to-day activities, and sometimes even being present make much difference in the elderly life.

To address this problem, Maya Care offers senior citizens free medical/logistical and emotional support. Maya CARE was conceived as a dream to assist senior citizens in activities that would offer them convenience, independence and happiness while continuing to live in their own homes. Founded in 2009, Maya CARE has conducted over 15000 free visits and benefitted over 1500 senior citizens. Currently, Maya CARE is serving the elderly in 57 cities in India and in 5 cities in the United Kingdom. Over 500 committed service associates and coordinators have supported Maya CARE. Maya CARE proactively seeks persons with disability; then train and mentor them to perform administrative roles that can enable them to achieve financial independence. Maya Care has onboarded over 875 PwDs (persons with disabilities) in their organisations.

Maya Care is seeking volunteers from various cultural, racial, and religious backgrounds, ranging in age from 18 to 80, to assist with tasks such as paperwork, shopping, using gadgets, reading, accompanying to doctor visits, and more. Additionally, the organisation is also seeking donations to continue its mission. Maya CARE actively seeks volunteers to be Angel for senior citizens and invest either time or Money for the betterment of people who have passed their prime.

"We understand that we cannot replace the role of a family for everyone, but through Maya CARE, we aim to provide the next best thing to elderly citizens who may be struggling with living independently and are missing the active, intellectual and emotional stimulation they once had," said Manjiri Gokhale Joshi. She also added "For the past 11 years, we have been able to fund the organisation through our resources and small donations. We have received lots of positive feedback from those who have used our service and their families. However, our goal is to continue serving senior citizens for years to come, and we are asking for support from people worldwide through donations and volunteer work."

Maya Care takes safety measures seriously by implementing strict procedures for senior citizens and volunteers. Potential volunteers are pre-registered, required to provide government-verified identification and address, and must carry photo identification cards when visiting seniors. Visits are limited to outdoor and living areas, except those who are bedridden. The organisation also actively seeks to recruit and employ persons with disabilities for administrative and data roles... Maya CARE actively recruits persons with a disability, especially for back-end administrative and data roles.

If you're interested in volunteering with Maya Care, there are several ways to get in touch:

- Visit the volunteer section of our website at https://mayacare.org/volunteer-with-us for more information and to apply.

- Email us directly at service@mayacare.org.

- Give us a call on +919623571845 / +917745053535.



If you would like to donate, you can do so by:

- Visiting the donation page on our website at https://mayacare.org/donate.

- Donating via bank transfer, cheque, or UPI. Bank details are

- Bank Name: ICICI Bank

- Branch: Tilak Road

- A/C Name: Maya CARE Foundation

- A/C No: 187501000462

- IFSC Code: ICIC0001875

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

