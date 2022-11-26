Beanly, innovative coffee brand raises seed round from marquee investors

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI/PNN): Beanly, an early stage consumer brand in the coffee space and an early stage D2C startup known for innovations in the coffee category closed their seed investment from a clutch of angel investors who are marquee names in their fields.

Founded by Rahul Jain and Samayesh Khanna, Beanly has the vision of making quality coffee convenient while making sure it tastes fresh months after its been ground and packed.

Beanly is on a mission to simplify coffee for an everyday consumer and at the same time make it fun for them !

Beanly as a brand is known for its manufacturing prowess and is the first start up in coffee space to introduce nitrogen infused coffee to keep it fresh and also pour over coffee etc

Made with the finest arabica beans sustainably grown in Karnataka, India, Beanly offers a range of category-first products backed by science and is freshly roasted in New Delhi. The products are available on the brand's website and in numerous other online marketplaces. The company plans to use the funds to grow its presence across online and offline channels.



"We're excited to further our mission to make quality coffee a household staple. We have white labeled our products for several coffee players over the last 3 years and watched the freshly brewed category develop immensely" the founders said. "We now think the time is right to focus on our brand and build Beanly's presence online and offline".

Driven to become a major player in the segment Rahul & Samayesh added, "As part of that mission, we're committed to elevating the undervalued but significant coffee industry in India ''.

Investors in the seed round include many seasoned entrepreneurs and serial entrepreneurs like media entrepreneur Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman at BW Businessworld and exchange4Media Group, Deep Bajaj & Mohit Bajaj, Founders at Sirona Hygiene, Insurance Veteran and Startup Investor Rohit Jain, Vikash Chowdhury, and Abhishek Ravi.

Dr Annurag Batra added, "coffee consumption is growing in India at a rapid pace. Beanly is well positioned to accelerate and trailblaze that coffee culture". He further added," I have known Samayesh and Rahul for a long time and I have seen the speed at which they innovate".

"Both Samayesh and Rahul are incredible founders who love coffee like no one else we have ever met! Their passion and drive are infectious. The kind of innovations they have brought in the category and wish to bring in the future has the potential to disrupt this segment and hence we decided to support them" added Deep Bajaj.

Beanly aims to be amongst the top three coffee brands in the country in the next 24 to 36 months and is ramping up its manufacturing, operations and retail presence in digital and all retail formats with this investment and is likely to raise more capital in the first quarter of 2023 for its Uber scale up.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

