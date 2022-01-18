Beat of Life Entertainment launches affordable digital services

New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI/TPT): Digital Production Company, Beat Of Life Entertainment has launched affordable and customized services in the fields of music distribution, digital marketing, graphic design, video editing, and Website design, offering multifarious solutions according to clients' needs.

The firm through its digital marketing services has created milestones for others through its outstanding support in the healthcare sector and all other organizations.

This certified production company has launched the music of various artists on various platforms such as Gaana, Spotify, Amazon Music, Wynk, and iTunes through their Music Distribution service. About their recent work, Beat Of Life Entertainment and City News Giridih have collaborated to offer online education during the pandemic when all government and non-government schools in Giridih have closed due to COVID -19. The Jharkhand Government had commended them for their successful educational offering.



Emphasizing the essence of digital content in the modern world, the founder says " Since the pandemic took over the world digitization boomed and the whole world shifted online. Looking at the growing need, I decided to launch a platform that provides all solutions under one roof, from digital marketing services to designing services. Having platforms which provide services for the digital world is very necessary so with my firm I hope that I can help a lot of people and solve their queries with effective solutions and services."

With their team of experts, they have been providing comprehensive support to their clients and are constantly working for their growth. In the future, this business is going to expand its products and services and cater to a large client base all across the globe.

The sudden onset of the pandemic paved the way for digitalization in all areas. And, therefore, Beat Of Life Entertainment has made it possible for organizations large and small, old and new, to provide effective solutions by offering these services. They are constantly working on providing unique and attractive solutions to their clients as they believe in customer satisfaction. Working on the production of video content for television, social media, corporate advertising, commercials, and digital marketing promotions, the brand is tirelessly striving to bring commendable services to the table.

This story is provided by TPT. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

