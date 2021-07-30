Beauty brand Milagro Beauty concocts products for a rejuvenated skin

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI/ThePRTree): Milagro Beauty Natural Vitamin C Serum has garnered a lot of appreciation since its launch which contributed to their sales picking up.

Their newly curated product is a blend of aloe vera, amla, lemon and orange that assists in reducing the appearance of dark spots, hyperpigmentation, wrinkles and fine lines.

It is an elixir for the skin that aids in giving your face an instant glow by hydrating and revitalizing intensely for a brightened, youthful and glass finish glow. It can also be used with Hyaluronic acid for hydration; combined with peptides making it a specialist for mature skin, or mixed with Vitamin E for ultimate nourishment for your skin.

With handpicked natural ingredients and curated into the perfect blend after thorough research, Milagro Beauty is making a stride in the world of homegrown beauty brands to watch out for.



The products from the label are rooted in the principles of veganism and belief in organic beauty with a rather scientific bent for research. Their range of products comprises skin creams, serums, essential oils, lotions and accessories that one requires for a complete skincare. Starting from one, today the brand has more than 20 products in their miraculous collection of effective products.

Talking about the brand, the founder , Nikita Malhotra says, "We, at Milagro Beauty, are the pioneers of vegan, organic and cruelty free essentials for a pure & holistic skincare. Our ethos aims at a skincare regime that nourishes, replenishes and revitalizes the skin to a healthy, glowing and flawless looking appearance everyday. All our essentials are uniquely crafted after rigorous research, testing and organic botanicals that are blended together for satisfying results. We're a 100% cruelty free brand and we believe strongly in giving back to nature".

The idea of Milagro Beauty was born to bring pure skincare products to the market. Since inception, the brand has grown manifolds over the past few years with the amazing response from clientele and the awareness of skin friendly products amongst the people in general.

Pioneering the skincare industry, Milagro aims at providing its customers a holistic experience with products crafted from natural botanicals and merged into the finest blends for a healthy, happy and glowing skin.

