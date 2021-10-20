Being Sevak Charitable Trust hosts the National Awards function to recognise the talent of India's visually challenged achievers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI/PNN): Mumbai-based 'Being Sevak Charitable Trust, a non-government organization (NGO) working for the upliftment and development of visually impaired people, underprivileged, and poor children, organized the national awards function titled 'Rashtriya Humanitarian Sevak Awards' to honor the individuals who have done exemplary work in their respective fields on October 14.

Anuradha Paudwal and Mansi Joshi Roy presented the Rashtriya Humanitarian Sevak Awards to about 15 awardees from various fields at the awards function held during the Navaratri festival at MMK College ground in Mumbai's Bandra on October 14.

Dr. Bhavesh Bhatia, a visually challenged successful entrepreneur and founder of Sunrise candles based in Mahabaleshwar, was given away an award for his outstanding work in the category of social entrepreneurship. Dr Bhatia, who has been honored three times with the prestigious President's National award, appeared in various documentaries and interviews such as the famous TV show 'Satyamev Jayate', Hunarbaaz and Zara Hatke, etc.

The second awardee was Dr. Charudatta Jadhav, India's first visually challenged celebrated Chess player and founder and president of All India Chess Federation for the Blind. Dr. Jadav conducted three World Championships and an Olympiad for the visually impaired Chess player as the Blind administrator. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated and acknowledged Dr. Jadav's achievements as a visually challenged Chess player of the country.





Being Sevak Charitable Trust is working in five states in the country. The main focus of the organization is on the overall development of the visually impaired people, underprivileged children, poor and needy sections of the society through Mission Annapurna and various other projects.

Trustee of Being Sevak Charitable Trust, Priyank Shah, and other members were present during the National awards function in Mumbai.

Addressing a mammoth gathering, Anuradha Paudwal, an Indian playback singer, said, "I am very humble and honored to be a part of the Being Sevak Charitable Trust event. I got inspired and motivated hearing the extraordinary achievement of all the awardees."

Mansi Joshi Roy, an Indian actress, was also impressed by the unique initiative of the Being Sevak Charitable Trust and their effort to recognize the contribution of the visually impaired talent in the society. Roy expressed her intentions in joining the trust.

Others who received the National Award were Yogita Tambe, Ajay Lalwani, Darshan Kamble, Dr. Kalpana Kharade, Dr. Santosh Lahu Khandekar, Ajay Vichare, Raju Waghmare, Subhash Chougule, CA Rushabh Kapasi, Tejal Vayas, Jayesh Katelia, Bharat Min, and Advocate Sanjay Jadhav. All the awardees were felicitated by the Anuradha Paudwal, Mansi Joshi Roy, and trustee of the Being Sevak Charitable Trust, Priyank Shah.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

