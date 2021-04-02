BEL achieves record turnover of Rs 13,500 crore in FY21

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): Navratna defence PSU Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) has achieved a turnover of Rs 13,500 crore during the financial year 2020-21 as against Rs 12,608 crore in the previous fiscal.

This was in spite of challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic and intense competition in business, the company said in a statement.

In 2020-21, the company secured significant orders worth Rs 15,000 crore, taking its order book to Rs 53,000 crore.

Some of the major orders acquired during the year were ICU ventilators, software defined radios and communication equipment, various types of radars, sonars, torpedo decoy systems, electronic warfare systems, networking and encryption products, and smart cities.

BEL achieved export sales of 50 million dollars (about Rs 363 crore) during FY21. Major products exported include coastal surveillance system, trans-receive modules, bharati radio, identification of friend or foe-interrogator, electro-optic system compact multi-purpose advanced stabilisation system (EOS CoMPASS), electro-mechanical parts, radar finger printing system, low band receivers and spares for radars.



BEL's Chairman and Managing Director M V Gowtama said BEL will continue its efforts in becoming self-reliant through enhanced focus on indigenisation, outsourcing to domestic industry with more thrust on MSME and GeM procurement and thus minimising import dependency.

"The company is poised to explore and tap new growth areas and new business avenues through continuous diversification, enhancement of capabilities and competitiveness, and modernisation."

BEL is a state-owned aerospace and defence company with nine factories manufacturing advanced electronic products for Indian armed forces.

It makes electronic communication equipment like HF/VHF communication transmitters and receivers, HF/VHF microwave radio relays and radars and electronic components needed mainly by defence services and also by entertainment industry.

