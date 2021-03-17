BEML bags orders from Bangladesh, Cameroon for construction equipment

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 17 (ANI): BEML Ltd has bagged export orders from Bangladesh and Cameroon worth 23 million dollars (about Rs 167 crore).

The order for Bangladesh includes supply of construction equipment consisting of wheeldozers for construction, repair and maintenance of road and infrastructure projects.



On the other hand, the order for Cameroon is for supply of 71 units of construction equipment like bulldozers, excavators, wheel loaders, motor graders and compactors for a cassava farm project.

The equipment will be manufactured at BEML's Kolar goldfields and Mysore plants in Karnataka.

BEML Ltd is a schedule A company under the Ministry of Defence. It is a leading multi-technology company playing a pivotal role in serving core sectors like defence, rail, power, mining and construction by offering world-class products. (ANI)

