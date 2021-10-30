Benchkart's marketplace for digital transformation gets a thumbs up from angel investors

New Delhi [India] October 30 (ANI/PNN): Benchkart, a platform that helps companies accelerate their digital transformation, has raised an undisclosed amount of angel funding. The round was led by angel investors in their personal capacity, including Tejinderpal Miglani (Co-founder Incedo Inc., Founding CTO Indiabulls), Rajeev Sethi (CEO, Ooredoo Myanmar), Sameer Anjaria (COO, SRL Diagnostics), Idi Srinivas Murthy (Marketing Consultant & Angel Investor), Jayesh Ullattil (VP & GM India, InMobi), Sudhir Nagpal (Head-International Business, a prominent media company) and the Co-founder of a leading food tech company.

Benchkart's platform helps companies convert their priorities into specific digital projects, get reputed service providers to execute these projects, and provides them tools to manage the delivery of the same. The platform currently provides 100+ solutions across IT, Marketing & Creative Services. These solutions are delivered by over 20000 digital professionals employed across top-rated agencies in these domains.

The process starts with digital experts helping the clients define their projects. Then, an ML-based matching algorithm helps clients get multiple competitive proposals from agencies within 72 hours. Inbuilt project management tools help the client in agency evaluation, contracting of projects as well as in making payments & managing the project delivery.

The Gurgaon-based company was founded in 2019 by Kislay Kumar, an IIM Calcutta alumnus with leadership experience across companies like Asian Paints, Nokia & Microsoft. He said,

"A one-stop-shop for digital transformation is critical to businesses thriving in the post-pandemic world. Our platform combines human guidance with automation to help clients define their projects and then find agencies perfectly matched to their requirements. The funds raised in this round will help us deepen our focus in India and MEA markets through investment into technology, people and marketing."



The company currently has an ARR (Annual Run Rate) exceeding $1 Mn on the basis of the projects contracted on the platform. The platform boasts of clients like Unilever & Britannia as well as start-ups & SMBs, who would like to get their projects executed by top agencies of repute.

Badri Beriwal, Vice President (New Business), Britannia Industries Ltd, has been an early client for Benchkart.

He says, "Marketplaces like Benchkart have a tremendous potential to simplify procurement of digital services. Companies can save a lot of time & money by having multiple agencies provide competitive quotations for their projects in real-time. Also, the fact that clients can transparently negotiate, contract&manage delivery of their projects through the platform makes it suitable for digital services' procurement in the new world."

More information about the venture can be sought from outsource@benchkart.com or https://benchkart.com.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

