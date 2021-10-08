Benefit from High FD interest rates of up to 6.75 per cent with Bajaj Finance Online FD

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Choosing the right financial instrument for growing one's savings can be a challenge. Based on one's risk appetite and investment goal, one will want to consider the rate of returns, tenor, returns, and more.

To keep up with constantly evolving economic scenarios, choosing a secure financial plan that is not affected by market movements may be better. And a fixed deposit (FD) is an instrument that ticks all these boxes.

FDs are low-risk investment avenues wherein one can invest their principal amount and let it grow over time. Options like Bajaj Finance online FD offer investors a dual benefit of safety and high returns, making it one of the most popular investment options in the market today.

Here are some reasons why one should consider investing in a Bajaj Finance FD.

1. Attractive returns

Investors can benefit from the high FD interest rates with attractive returns of up to 6.75 % p.a. These FD rates are better than those offered by banks, post offices, and others.

Here's an illustration of returns on an investment amount of Rs. 15 lakh over a 3-year tenor in a bank FD, post office FD, and a Bajaj Finance online FD.



Investors can also avail of the option of earning periodic pay-outs from the same amount and tenor by investing in a non-cumulative FD. They can choose to receive pay-outs monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, yearly or at maturity.



Given below is the periodic pay-out table for the same amount and tenor mentioned earlier:



Investing in a non-cumulative FD is particularly helpful for senior citizens who can plan to cover a portion of their monthly expenses using these funds or individuals who foresee a need for higher liquidity to fund recurring payments.

2. Loan against FD facility

With the loan against FD facility, one can use their money when they need it the most without breaking their FDs. Should an urgent need for funds arise, they can withdraw from the fixed deposit prematurely. Bajaj Finance offers an easy loan against FD, where investors can avail of a loan against their FD of up to 75% of the deposit amount. Getting a loan against FD can be done with minimal documentation, quick processing and no additional charges.

3. Online investment process

With the Bajaj Finance online FD, one can benefit from a contactless and paperless online process. Investors can skip long queues and invest from the comfort of their homes. Investors get an additional rate benefit of 0.10% when they invest online.

4. Secure investment option

This fixed deposit is an excellent choice for investing one's earnings, as it offers the highest safety of deposit. This can be verified from the high credit ratings received from CRISIL (FAAA) and ICRA (MAAA), India's leading credit rating agencies. Additionally, Bajaj Finance is one of the only NBFCs to have '0 unclaimed deposits', an indicator of timely payments and default-free experience.

Investors can park their savings in a Bajaj Finance online FD and get attractive FD interest rates as well as a suite of exceptional features.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

