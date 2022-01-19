Benefit from high FD rates and deposit safety with Bajaj Finance FD

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fixed deposit is one of the most preferred investment tools available in the market as it remains unaffected by fluctuating market trends.

Furthermore, it is a reliable option to park one's hard-earned money in to yield higher returns on their deposit.

Banks, post offices, and non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs) offer fixed deposits in India. Each of these facilitators has its own set of benefits and features. However, investing in fixed income instruments generally yields lower returns than market-linked instruments.

When one aims to invest their money in a safe investment tool such as an FD for long-term capital appreciation, Bajaj Finance is a financier that offers the dual advantage of high FD rates and deposit safety.

Here's why Bajaj Finance online Fixed Deposit is an ideal investment option:

Earn more with high FD interest rates

Return on one's investment, i.e. applicable interest rates, serve as the primary criteria in determining where to invest. The FD interest rates in India rely on the RBI regulations. Change in the repo rate by the RBI affect commercial banks' interest rates, but Bajaj Finance, being an NBFC, is not directly impacted by the change. Bajaj Finance Fixed Deposit interest rates remain relatively immune to the changes brought about by the cuts in policy rates.

Bajaj Finance offers one of the highest FD interest rates in India. Below is a table showcasing the interest earnings for different tenors for a citizen aged below 60 investing in a Bajaj Finance FD.





Senior citizens get an additional interest rate of up to 0.25% over and above the base rate on their deposits.

Flexible payout options and Loan against FD

Post office and bank FDs generally don't provide the flexibility of getting interest payouts as per the investors' choice. With Bajaj Finance, investors can opt for periodic interest payouts as per their liquidity requirements by depositing savings in the non-cumulative FD plan. This plan gives investors the option of choosing between monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual interest payouts.

Bajaj Finance also allows investors to apply for a collateral-free loan against their FDs. This facility is valuable during emergencies, like cash requirements for medical expenses. Investors can avail of up to 75% of the FD value.

Easy online investment process

An end-to-end online process adopted by Bajaj Finance online FD enables investors to benefit from an entirely contactless investment procedure. One can quickly fill the online FD form from the comfort of their home.

Bajaj Finance FD has been accredited by the highest safety ratings (FAAA) and (MAAA) by CRISIL and ICRA - India's leading credit rating agencies. Investors looking to grow their savings can easily invest in a Bajaj Finance online FD without worrying about returns, defaults or untimely interest payouts.

Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending company of the Bajaj Finserv Group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market, catering to more than 44 million customers across the country. Headquartered in Pune, the company's product offering includes Consumer Durable Loans, Lifestyle Finance, Digital Product Finance, Personal Loans, Loan against Property, Small Business Loans, Home loans, Credit Cards, Two-wheeler and Three-wheeler Loans, Commercial lending/SME Loans, Loan against Securities and Rural Finance which includes Gold Loans and Vehicle Refinancing Loans along with Fixed Deposits. Bajaj Finance Limited prides itself on holding the highest credit rating of FAAA/Stable for any NBFC in the country today.

To know more, please visit: www.bajajfinserv.in.

