Bengal becomes first state to launch its own MOOCS platform under MAKAUT

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI/The PRTree): For Socio Economic Development, NBSP has recently launched a Massive Open Online Course with free of cost training for all students under the supervision of Nikhil Bharat Council on June 22, 2021. Many eminent educators, professors and students from West Bengal and across the country were present during the launch conducted by MAKAUT'S Zoom platform.

Nikhil Bharat Shiksha Parisad is a Licensed Organisation under MCA Government of India, empaneled under NITI AAYOG, Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and Ministry of Women and Child Development.

With the idea that says, "Start Something New From Bengal' & 'Explore Digital Education as much as possible", the team dedicates the entire success of NBC MOOCS to Honorable VC Prof. Dr. Saikat Maitra for his commendable ideation and proposition along with team MAKAUT.

Dr. Sujit Mukherjee of MAKAUT, Prof. Manash Ghosh of RCCIIT, Subhrapratim Nath, MSIT, Subhash Mondal of MSIT, Dr. Anandarup Sarangi of MAKAUT, Dr. Tanupriya Choudhury, UPES, and many more were specifically acknowledged for their contribution to the same.

The platform will benefit hundreds and thousands of students. People from any part of the country can get access to the platform. The content of the course will be developed and curated by world-class educators and professors from the state with extensive expertise in the field. The platform is built to provide teachers an opportunity to deliver education at a scale that is as better and comprehensive as on-campus learning.



The end of each course will be followed by a hundred marks examination through its own secured environment. The minimum passing score set by the SMEG is 60 % to Receive Credit Point Based Certificate & Digital Badge. Students will get a Shareable Certificate & Digital Badge to showcase their technical expertise.

NBC MOOCS digital marketing strategy will be prepared by MAKAUT in house BBA students and other college students may join them too as interns. Under the guidance of NBSP digital marketing strategist Avik Ghosh, marketing division in-charge Ranit Mishra, the whole process will be administered by Debadrita Panda Maam of MAKAUT, WB.

NBC MOOCS Committee has decided to provide complimentary access to MAKAUT placement app/ portal access for successful students with permission of the Vice Chancellor, where they can find some internship opportunities and placement assistance.

