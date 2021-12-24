Benialla and It's "Pursuit"

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI/The Brand Solution): Benialla is a digital media company with a twist.

The ethos of the company is centred around content creation which is accessible to the masses at the lowest possible cost.

Keeping this basic principle in mind the company has launched a record label and lounge channel in the first phase. The company is likely to launch more channels in the next 6 months on varied subjects.

The company is a distributor as it not only scouts and backs new talent but nurtures and grooms them, in a way is a true 360-degree digital media and talent house. Benialla, was started by Sahil Jindal, Rajat Singhal, and Sushein Goklaney (DJ Sue). The company wishes to unleash the hidden potential of India to the world and charge the consumer next to nothing for the content.

The company has on its Roster rockstars like DJ and Rapper Sue, Punjabi and Indi Popstar DJ Johar, Indi Diva Vaani, Sufi Singer The Divine Project, Crowd puller DJ Mogambo and many more.



The first venture of the company that is the record label has already released 3 music videos Aag Lagaye, Dynamite, and Swing Swing, with the fourth on the anvil, to be released on 5th December 2021. Artistic and creative Instagram reels and Challenges were made by famous bloggers on the label's songs, which have garnered a few million views.

DJ Sue stated that; "We propose to make music which connects with every age group be it youth, teenagers, the urban crowd, you name it. We want everyone to take back a great experience once they tune into our music".

"During the pandemic, we realized the world has changed. Digital content is being consumed with ease and at a pace never seen before. It's a revolution that will swamp the world in the next decade. For it to be all-encompassing the content has to be free or almost free. That's how we will reach the masses" adds Co-Founder Rajat Singhal, who himself is a seasoned and serial entrepreneur running multiple successful companies.

Sahil Jindal says "We wish to venture into other channels and content which will appeal not only to Gen X but to folks who are 50+ as well. There is a lot of content in the works which will be unleashed in the next 6 months. Our goal is to not only create good content but manage and handle the careers of the artists creating this content. Artists are our real assets and we will never let them down". Sahil Jindal belongs to the famous Jindal Family and himself runs a conglomerate and understands the nuances of the business from a young age.

Benialla aims to be the number 1 Free Digital Content Provider in the company while nurturing and honing fresh and new talent. Even though the company is only 5 months old it has already produced world-class content which has been liked by Millions which is evident from the fact that the videos have millions of views, likes, and shares.

