Benyamin launches Heart of the Circus written by Manna

New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI/SRV): On World Senior Citizen's Day, August 21, 2022, the Heart of the Circus was launched at SP Grand Days, Trivandrum. Heart of the Circus is an unusual story of courage, resilience and forgiveness written by Manna. Through her travels across the US on a train, a circus train, her home for almost 8 years, Manna takes us on this magical adventure, one which is rare for an Indian woman from a conservative family. Without being preachy, this is the story of an inspiring circus school teacher whose dedication and persistence will leave you wanting to explore more about what and how education should be imparted to our children.

The book was launched by Benyamin, the eminent writer (now more so because of the popular upcoming movie Aadujeevitham). The significance of having him as the Chief Guest was not just his literary expertise but also the similarities he had with Manna's life in showing fortitude and courage when faced with adversities in life. Other special guests at the event were Saraswathy Nagarajan, Deputy Editor, The Hindu, and Anjali Manoj, who hosts the exclusive FB group for women called Her Trivandrum.



Heart of the Circus was published by I Am An Author*, a start-up self-publishing company headquartered in Chennai. Heart of the Circus is I Am An Author's 200th book.



I Am An Author has helped many debut authors, including many child authors, reach a global audience. While most self-publishing companies offer fixed processes, I Am An Author follows an ala carte approach which helps authors tailor-make their books and pour in their creativity in every phase of their book production.

Sundari Ganapathy, who spearheads the I Am An Author team, says she was filled with awe when she read Manna's manuscript. Being someone who pioneers women empowerment and gender equality, 90 per cent of Sundari's team comprises women, many of whom joined as freshmen and went on to continue after marriage and maternity. Sundari believes Manna's book is for every woman who dares to traverse the road less travelled.

Sundari and her team have been in the publishing industry, behind the scenes editing international journals, for over a decade. But in 2020, a solemn moment of self-realization got them thinking why they had remained backstage and hadn't dreamed of becoming like the powerhouses they were editing for. This was the genesis of what went on to become I Am An Author. On the one hand, I Am An Author helps first-time writers publish their works with ease. On the other, they publish their own books. In the last two years, I Am An Author has helped hundreds of writers become published authors, a handful of them being kid authors. Authors are handheld through the entire process right from cover page design to book publication with an ISBN. In addition, editing, design services, e-book conversions, children's book illustrations and book printing in both hardcover and paperback are offered. Authors retain ownership of the book, copyright and publishing rights. It is a known fact that most writers are walking a tightrope, and to help them achieve their dream, I Am An Author ensures the pricing package is affordable. As their tagline says, "Your success is ours", they help distribute and market the books of their authors to all nooks and corners of the world.

*I Am An Author is an imprint of Edisun Consulting Services (https://www.iamanauthor.in/)

