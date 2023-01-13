Bespokewala by HimaliRaj steals the show at GICW Season 3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI/PNN): Bespokewala By HimaliRaj, a well-known wedding designer label for over a decade, stole the show with its exclusive designs and collections at the Couture Fashion Week, organised in conjunction with Season 3 of Global India Couture Week (GICW) at New Delhi recently.

Bespokewala by HimaliRaj showcased its stunning and innovative collections at the star-studded show, which also featured other well-known national and international fashion designers, on Sunday.

Bespokewala by HimaliRaj wowed the audience with its elegant and ethereal bridal collection made with unmatched craftsmanship.

The power couple of stunningly beautiful Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol was the showstopper at the event and walked the ramp in fine dresses designed by Bespokewala by HimaliRaj.

The actor set the ramp on fire with an elegant light purple lehenga dress with a matching net chunni. Her other half RJ Anmol walked the ramp wearing a chocolate brown coloured lungi and a matching sleeveless shrug along with a black & white stole.





"The response to our collection was simply amazing. Everyone in the audience loved our designs and the special collection. Dressing up Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol and seeing them do the ramp walk in outfits created by me and my partners Imran Shaikh and RutuRaj was like a dream come true," said Hemali Patil of Bespokewala by Himali Raj.

Bespokewala by HimaliRaj's latest collection is named Izhaar, which means expression. The collection features elegantly and richly designed new trends in ethnic apparel and includes a wide range of sarees, lehengas, gowns, Indo-western outfits, sherwanis, tuxedos, and kurta bundi sets that are perfect for any occasion.

Bespokewala By HimaliRaj has developed a style that explores infinite permutations and possibilities. It creates the most spectacular trends in Indian fashion and represents the pinnacle of modern luxury for both men and women.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

