Best Agrolife aggressive towards developing new pesticide formulations, Ropes in New R&D Head

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Best Agrolife Ltd., one of the leading agrochemical companies in India, today announced that it had appointed Lalit Kumar Sharma as the Head - Quality Control and R&D of its subsidiary, Seedlings India Pvt. Ltd. Besides propelling the pipeline growth and development programs, Sharma will be in charge of the company's R&D strategy.

A science graduate from Ravishankar University, Chhattisgarh, Sharma comes with a rich experience of 32 years in the agrochemical Industry. He was previously associated with reputed agrochemical companies like Crystal Crop Protection, Dhanuka, Montary, and HPM. Sharma has worked closely with these organisations' quality assurance and production teams and was responsible for testing and commissioning new formulations.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lalit Sharma to Seedlings as we embark on our next phase of growth," said Vimal Alawadhi, MD, BAL. "Mr Sharma brings a strong track record of leadership to the company. He is adept in developing new pesticide formulations like Suspension Concentrate, Capsule Suspension, Suspoemulsion, Tablet Formulation, and combination formulation. We look forward to benefiting from his extensive expertise!"



Sharma stated, "I am excited about joining Seedlings India Pvt Ltd and leading its talented and unique R&D team. I found the company's novel molecular approach and focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology most attractive. I am eager to use my industry experience to help build a pipeline of programs to innovate highly effective crop solutions to help the agricultural community worldwide."

Sharma will be based out of Seedlings India Pvt. Ltd., Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh office.

BAL continuously focuses on building a strong team of experienced professionals who are leaders in their respective fields. The company had recently roped in the leading business transformation leader and finance professional, Mr Sanjeev Kharbanda, as the organisation's Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Best Agrolife Limited is listed among the top 15 agrochemical companies in India. It is a research-based company focused on bringing world-class and cost-effective crop solutions in the form of novel agrochemical formulations to the agricultural industry for improving crop productivity. BAL has 7,000 MTPA and 30,000 MTPA technicals and formulation manufacturing capacity through three manufacturing plants in Gajraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir. BAL currently has more than 5200 distributors in India. It retains an impressive portfolio of 400+ formulations and more than 100+ technical manufacturing licences. A recipient of the 'Outstanding Innovation In Crop Solution' award at PMFAI-SML Annual Agchem Awards 2023 BAL recently received a patent for the term of 20 years for its in-house developed novel sugarcane herbicidal combination of Ametryn+2, 4-D+Halosulfuron methyl.

