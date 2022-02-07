Best Agrolife Ltd. starts production in its subsidiary unit Seedling India Pvt. Ltd.

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Best Agrolife Limited (BAL), one of the leading agrochemicals in India, announced the commencement of production at its fully automated formulation facility Seedling India Pvt. Ltd.

After the successful commissioning of the formulation facility, the production of high-end formulations has started well in time there. The manufacturing capacity of the facility is 18,000 MTPA.

Seedling India Pvt. Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Best Agrolife Ltd. is a technology-savvy integrated research and development center located in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It will be a one-stop site offering products based on WG, SG, ZC, and EC. There is a separate facility for herbicide formulation at this facility.

BAL set up this integrated research and development center to strengthen the farming community. Located in Greater Noida, U.P, the company will work on in-house developed combinations for effective pest management and crop protection. Equipped with one fully automated WDG plant, one large capacity SC unit, and one modern GR formulation unit, this facility will act as a base for BAL for bringing in more innovative formulations in the form of one-shot solutions for the farming community.



Set up with an investment of Rs. 50 crore, Seedling India Pvt. Ltd. is the innovation powerhouse to redefine conventional agriculture models and accelerate the translation of innovative ideas and concepts into sustainable, tangible prototypes and products.

To ensure the security and safety of the products and to accommodate raw materials, packing materials, and finished products separately, this facility also houses 4 fully-equipped warehouses with the best infrastructure. The fully automatic plant will be managed with more than 100 highly skilled personnel and has its own ETP facility to ensure zero discharge.

To be dedicated only for specialized, high-end, innovative, and proprietary products of the company, the site is commissioned after making all the necessary arrangements to safeguard HSE. Other than fulfilling the major requirements of its own brand BAL will also serve its leading P2P customers including the MNCs from this location. The company's flagship products including RONFEN will be manufactured at this site.

As per Vimal Alawadhi, Managing Director, Best Agrolife Ltd., "We are a totally research-oriented company where our product development team works in close association with the farming community to identify the gaps in pest and disease management in various crops. Our research team puts their best efforts to bring effective and innovative solutions to fill those gaps in the form of novel combinations to reduce the cost per acre and increase the productivity ultimately."

