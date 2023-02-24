Best Agrolife Ltd. wins award for Outstanding Innovation in Crop Solution at PMFAI-SML Annual Agchem Awards 2023

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Best Agrolife Ltd., the leading agrochemical manufacturer in India, bagged the award for Outstanding Innovation In Crop Solution at PMFAI-SML Annual Agchem Awards 2023. The Pesticides Manufacturers & Formulators Association of India (PMFAI) hosted the 17th International Crop-Science Conference & Expo in Dubai, UAE, on 16-17 February 2023. The Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals supported the event.

Upon receiving this recognition, Vimal Alawadhi, MD, Best Agrolife Ltd. said, "It is a matter of great honor to be recognized on such a prestigious global platform. I congratulate my entire team for this tremendous feat. I would also like to thank the jury members for recognizing BAL for our revolutionary innovations like 'Ronfen' which has proven extremely successful among farmers and has advanced the transition to more sustainable agriculture. This award will encourage us to do better in the coming time. I would also like to congratulate my fellow participants who were felicitated for their outstanding achievements in the Indian agrochemical industry & remarkable contributions, which help in the sustainable growth of agriculture."

The 4th PMFAI SML Annual Agchem Awards ceremony followed the exhibition. Leading agrochemical companies from 46 countries participated in the expo and showcased their product portfolios during the event. The event was a resounding success seeing a high footfall this year.



"It is a significant occasion for individuals directly or indirectly associated with the agrochemical industry which not only provides us a great platform to meet and interact with our fellow agrochemical industrialists from around the world but we also get to know about the new product launches and the development of the agrochemical sector. However, the attention that BAL received during this whole event was the highlight for us this year. Our fellow delegates and participants were hugely impressed by the successful journey of our company and they expressed their keen interest in our recently launched products."

Best Agrolife Limited is listed among the top 15 agrochemical companies in India. It is a research-based company focused on bringing world-class and cost-effective crop solutions in the form of novel agrochemical formulations to the agricultural industry for improving crop productivity. Currently, BAL has 7,000 MTPA and 30,000 MTPA technicals and formulation manufacturing capacity respectively through three of its manufacturing plants in Gajaraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir. BAL currently has more than 5200 distributors in India and it retains an impressive portfolio of 400+ formulations and more than 100+ technical manufacturing licenses. Expanding its agri-chemical line-up BAL recently launched six new formulations - Amito, Promos, Propique, Ghotu, Doddy, and Headshot along with their star products Citigen and Vistara in Uttar Pradesh.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

