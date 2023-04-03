Best Power Equipments (BPE) appoints Sushil Virmani as Managing Director

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI/PNN): BPE (Best Power Equipments), India's prominent manufacturer of end-to-end strategic power solutions, has appointed Sushil Virmani as the managing director of BPE. Sushil Virmani, a veteran of the power industry, will be instrumental in fuelling the growth of BPE as a global player. Before this, Virmani was the managing director of Socomec Innovative Power Solutions Pvt. Ltd. for around 8 years. Under his leadership, Socomec has achieved profitable business growth and consistently outperformed the market in all areas of operations, namely power control and systems, critical power, energy efficiency, etc.

Welcoming Sushil Virmani as its Managing Director, BPE's Founder and Group Managing Director, Amitansu Satpathy, said, "In the last 20 years, we have built a strong customer base and channel network. Expressing confidence in Virmani's leadership, Amitansu further added that we aim to build a large enterprise customer base across the globe. We look forward to a new golden period under his leadership to make BPE the best power company globally."

Sushil Virmani, upon his appointment, said, "I am excited about my new role. I look forward to new challenges as well as the opportunity to further strengthen our customer base by leveraging the established channel base and introducing a product portfolio that is developed based on the insights of the market."



Virmani has also worked at Eaton for close to 15 years. As Director--Sales and Service, he was responsible for the sales and service of Eaton Electrical products in South Asia. He was first among a few employees when the startup operation of Eaton was set up in the year 2000. At Eaton, he has worked in diverse functions ranging from product management, sales and service, channel development, strategic planning, business process development, and six sigma certifications.

Before Eaton, Virmani worked for close to 14 years with Siemens and rose to the position of chief manager. He was responsible for the sales and marketing of industrial products and systems in North India. He has also worked with Siemens AG in Erlangen, where he spent a few years, gained excellent exposure to international business, and improved his competence in handling large projects. The tenure also helped him enhance his knowledge of various industrial applications to provide the best techno-commercial solutions to the industry.

BPE, with its headquarters in Noida, India, was established in 2000. The company has strategically expanded by providing power solutions for IT, industrial and critical equipment, telecom, and data centres, not only in India but also in Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and other countries. The product range includes Line Interactive UPS, Single Phase Online UPS, Three Phase Online UPS, Rack Mount/Modular UPS, and IDU.

