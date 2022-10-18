Best under USD 1 crypto asset to purchase during the current recession: MOSHNAKE, VECHAIN, and FANTOM

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI/ATK): The current crypto recession is an opportunity to buy low in anticipation of a high margin return when the good times return.

You need to properly evaluate some of the existing crypto assets to achieve this. Experienced market players believe low-priced cryptocurrencies are the best in this period. They help stay within budget and have a high probability of huge returns.

However, you should only consider great low-priced projects with clear use cases, community backing, and a proactive team of developers focused on their growth. Moshnake (MSH), VeChain (VET), and Fantom (FTM) seem to fit this description, and we look into them below.

VeChain (VET)

VeChain is a dual token platform built on VeChainThor, a public blockchain that leverages members' activities within its ecosystem to derive value and proffer solutions to real economic world problems. The layer 1 and enterprise-grade platform for smart contracts execution provides a decentralized trust layer for multi-party ecosystems, making it popular amongst top organizations and government bodies.

The VeChain ecosystem positions itself to solve major data hurdles, facilitating trustless data transfer between users in real time. VET and VTHO are the native tokens of the platform. VET is the store of value and medium for transferring value, while VTHO is used to pay the GAS fee.

VeChain's wide appeal to various global industries in different niches increases its adoption. Its main token, VET, is a low-price crypto asset in the market that can bring great yield beyond the recession. You should consider it.

Fantom (FTM)



Fantom is an open-source and decentralized smart contract platform for enterprise applications, dApps, and DeFi utilities. It uses the aBFT (asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance) to ensure users enjoy high throughput and scalability, optimum speed, security, and reliability.

The low-cost platform is Ethereum-compatible and has 200+ dApps deployed on it. The layer-1 Blockchain platform aims to be the perfect alternative for Ethereum, improving on areas the Blockchain platform was lagging before its merger.



Fantom's utility token is the FTM. It's a fast-rising crypto asset with a good history of price surges during a bull market. Users that purchased it during its all-time low in 2020 gained over 1000% profit when it reached a peak point in 2021. It's a good under $1 token to watch out for during this recession.

Moshnake (MSH)

Different play-to-earn games exist in the coin market, but Moshnake could be an upgrade. The P2E non-fungible token game addresses some of the issues of existing similar assets, including universal accessibility, ease of play, game speed, and cost-effectiveness.

Moshnake is built on the BNB Smart Chain, a highly-efficient and popular Blockchain network in the gaming sector that can withstand its expected high volume of users without affecting proper functionality. It is a snake game inspired by the mobile snake game of the early days, with few tweaks.

Users can earn from playing the game by maneuvering their Moshnake NFTs (the snake) to rack up MSH tokens and other in-game items without clashing with other players in



the royale battle arena. The racked-up items can be exchanged for more MSH tokens in the game's marketplace.

Moshnake (MSH) is the governance and utility token of the P2E game's ecosystem. It powers every activity outside the gameplay, while the VENOM (VEN) controls the in-game economy. Moshnake (MSH) is showing prospects of a great buy as the popularity and adoption of the crypto game increases. The presale token is poised for a good run beyond the recession, and now may be a good time to purchase before it launches.

You should consider Moshnake and its prospect. Join the presale via the link below:

Website: https://moshnake.io/

Presale: https://moshnake.io/how-to-buy

This story has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

