Best way to plan your iPhone 14 purchase, get it for Rs 7,200 less with Hubble money

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): The much-awaited iPhone 14 series is finally available in India today. And consumers are trying to find the best offers and deals in the market to get their hands on these exciting products. Hubble Money, a Sequoia-funded start-up, leading innovation in the save now buy later space, has launched plans for buying the iPhone at the best prices in the country.

Hubble Money has partnered with Croma to bring this unique iPhone purchasing experience. With Hubble Money's saving plans, users can get the iPhone 14 at Rs 72,636 which is currently retailing at an MRP of Rs 79,900, higher than any other discount available. Consumers can get the iPhone 14 through 3-month, 6-month, and 9-month saving plans. With each monthly deposit you make towards your iPhone 14, Hubble adds 10 per cent cash rewards.

If you want to buy your iPhone 14 today, you can use Hubble's "Instant Plan" and get 4 per cent extra immediately. The start-up also has saving plans for higher range models in the iPhone 14 series, such as the iPhone 14 Pro, available for Rs 11,000 less.



"Credit card offers, BNPL products are accessible to a limited segment in India. Majority of Indians are savers who don't get any rewards, points or gifts for their good financial habits," says Neeraj Tulsyan, Co-founder Hubble Money. "Savings as a financial product has not seen any innovation in a long time. We want users to have an exciting and rewarding experience when they save for their future," says Mayank Bishnoi, Co-founder Hubble Money.

Hubble Money launched in April 2022, has become one of India's most rewarding planning and saving platforms which helps people to meet their lifestyle goals. It is building a decentralized saving infrastructure to provide innovative saving products to digitally savvy consumers looking to get more from their savings. Hubble has raised USD 3.5 Million in a seed round led by Sequoia capital and has 300,000+ users.

Users can plan and save for their future purchases in electronics, appliances, fashion, beauty, jewelry and more and get 10 per cent rewards on deposits they make towards their goals. Hubble has tied up with leading brand partners across electronics, appliances, fashion, beauty and more to bring the best of products to their users.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

