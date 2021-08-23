Bestselling author Ajitabha Bose launches the biography of Kapil Sharma on his show

New Delhi [India], August 23 (ANI/The PRTree): Ajitabha Bose has written a biography on the life journey of Kapil Sharma. The book's name is The Kapil Sharma Story. This is the first book which is been written on the journey of the self-made superstar, Kapil Sharma. This book tells the actor and comedian's story from the beginning.

The foreword of the book is written by the superstar Dharmendra. Other celebrities like Archana Puran Singh, Sonu Sood, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravati, Shruti Seth, Pranay Parmar, Sufiyan Siddiquie, and many more have shared their experiences about working with Kapil Sharma.

The book was released on 9th August 2021 and is published by his own venture (Ajitabha Publishers). Within an hour of launch, the book was trending on Twitter and other platforms. Kapil Sharma official tweeted about the book and congratulated him. He was seen on The Kapil Sharma Show on 21st August 2021 where he talked about the book. Stars like Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Quereshi, and Jacky Baghnani were also present for the promotion of their film, Bell Bottom.



All the royalties earned from this book will be directly donated to different NGOs across the country.

Ajitabha Bose is one of the most well-known and loved authors of India. He has written 9 books till now. This will be his second non-fiction book after his recent book named The YouTube Stars of India which featured the top YouTubers of the country.

Being a huge SRK fan, he has previously written a pocketbook dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan which was praised by King Khan himself. But behind this easy-going persona is a shrewd mind, which observes everything around him and keeps everyone entertained with his one-liners.

With his 9 books so far, Ajitabha is counted among the most popular and influential authors of the country. He is very popular among the youth of the country. He has already been featured in the Limca Book of Records for writing India's smallest love-story book & also for his overall contribution to the field of literature. In fact, Ajitabha is also known as the 'king of pocket books' for being the first author to introduce the concept of pocketbooks in India.

