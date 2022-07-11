Bestselling author Irshad Thalakala sets a record to sell 50000+ books in 8 months

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI/ATK): Irshad Thalakala's bestselling book "My Beautiful Memories", makes record-breaking sales even during a global crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the low that hit the paperback novel industry, avid book readers found solace in good reads like Irshad's fiction novel.

The book has been into Amazon's best read and is available on all online and offline retail channels. Social media is abuzz with various articles and conversations surrounding Irshad and his books.

My Beautiful Memories is a story of hardships and troubles and the protagonist's efforts to help his family in every way possible to change their circumstances.



Irshad Thalakala, whose first book "My True Angel' was a bestseller and widely read novel in India. He is an avid reader who loves writing blogs, stories, and articles on online platforms.

About the book-

My Beautiful Memories takes us through the trials and tribunals of the protagonist and his past life brings us back to the present day when Anwar, along with his school friends, works to organize a school reunion with the objective of bringing out his childhood friend from the gloom that has set upon him. It is a narrative of the efforts that one makes for their loved ones, be it friends or family; the length that an individual would go to make their lives nothing short of happy and hopeful!

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.in/dp/9390767725

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

