Betolar announces first Indian low carbon concrete products made with Geoprime

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Betolar announced today its first concrete products manufactured with Geoprime® for the Indian construction markets. The Geoprime products will be on display at the World of Concrete India event in Mumbai between October 13 to 15.

Betolar's Geoprime® is the next-generation, low-carbon solution and a sustainable alternative to cement. Geoprime® enables concrete manufacturers to create cement-free concrete by effectively utilizing industrial side streams such as Fly ash and Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBS). The durability and strength of the manufactured concrete are comparable to cement-based products, yet it outperforms traditional products with its significantly lower carbon footprint.

"We are happy to introduce our first products to our customers for the Indian markets. We have now moved from laboratory tests into the production phase and can show concretely how well this solution works. It is great to hear the feedback from the concrete industry in the region towards our sustainable solution. Decarbonization of the concrete industry is a very current and important topic," says Abhishek Bhattacharya, Managing Director, Betolar India Pvt. Ltd.



"We are satisfied that our operations in India and Asian region are growing, and we have reached production stage with our first customers in India. It is only a few months since we published these cooperations in India. We are moving forward according to our strategy in the region," says Juha Pinomaa, VP, Head of Asia, Betolar Plc.

Abhishek Bhattacharya will be part of the panel discussion on the topic of "Decarbonization as an opportunity in the Cement and Concrete sector, Innovations and sustainability in materials" on October 13, 3-4 p.m.

The products on display at Betolar's stand A27 include various types of paving blocks, concrete blocks and floor tiles produced by local concrete manufacturers in India.

