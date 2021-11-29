Beyond MBBS: Here are some ideas from Texila American University for medical graduates

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Texila American University - an institution that has trained 1500+ doctor - offers post-graduate degree in medicine with added advantages, especially when it is well-known that medical education is strictly not over on completion of MBBS.

The profusion of super-speciality hospitals, availability of hi-tech treatment and ready-to-pay patients have given birth to a class of doctors who are specialists. This trend has kept young medical graduates of India on their toes. As physicians in training, they set their sights on acquiring a post-graduate degree in medicine, even if this means a second phase of gruelling preparation for entrance exams.

Medical aspirants are required to sit the National Board of Examinations' (NBE) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) for admission to mostly Master of Surgery (MS) and Doctor of Medicine (MD) seats in government, private, deemed/central universities. A well-known fact is admission to medical colleges in India is tough due to limited number of seats and huge expenses. On an average, close to 1.5 Lakh (as on 2021) medical graduates take the NEET exam for PG but there are only about 26,000 (Including MD, MS & DNB) seats available in India.

MS Vs MD

Taking up MD or MS is a personal choice, where aspirants more inclined towards diagnosis and treatment prefer MD and those who enjoy clinical challenges, choose MS. It is widely believed that MD and MS are equally appealing as a career in India in terms of prestige and prospects.

Texila American University is Top Choice

For Indian students struggling to overcome inherent problems, and pursue their dream of becoming a specialist doctor, Texila American University (TAU) is one of the top choices. An added advantage is that the institution is engaged in training next-generation physicians, by offering a 3-year PG Fellowship training in a specialization along with training to appear for the Royal College, UK Examination.

Texila's Royal College-certified educational supervisors

Texila' s Royal College-certified educational supervisors facilitate core research and training that enable aspirants to bring about path-breaking changes in the global public health scenario.

Some of the biggest advantages Indian students have are well-structured hands-on training, access to Pastest, BMJ, and to a wide range of e-books. Also, Texila helps students acquire associate membership of Royal College, UK, entitling them to a range of benefits.

As against common belief in India, any Membership of the Royal College program can be taken up on completion of an undergraduate degree in medicine, and Texila supports its medical undergraduates to acquire this highly acclaimed postgraduate diploma for surgeons in the UK and Ireland.



Affordable Fee

The following programs are offered by TAU at affordable fee under Fellowship with Royal College UK Training (3 years)

Internal Medicine (MRCP)

General Surgery (MRCS)

Obstetrics & Gynaecology (MRCOG)

Paediatrics & Child Health (MRCPCH)

Radiology (FRCR)

*Texila also offers a Fellowship in Non-Invasive Cardiology , a 2-year program.

For both the fellowship programs, the students are paid an attractive stipend.

* Short term medical courses for doctors in various specializations

Health practitioners can also take short-term medical courses consisting of video lectures, reading materials, and quizzes, all of which are designed to advance the knowledge and skills of medical professionals. These courses can be completed 100% online at one's own pace on a computer or mobile device.

To know more, click here to enquire now.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

