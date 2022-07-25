BFSI leaders in India are gathering to discuss the roadmap for the future of the BFSI sector in the country

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Big BFSI Future Tech Show and Awards is hosting technology leaders from across India to meet, network, learn, and engage with some of the world's most renowned technology thought-leaders, subject matter experts, and technology innovators in a constructive, open-dialogue environment - to find solutions to issues impeding their operations and services.

The show will feature interactive sessions, insightful tech talks, panel discussions and, engaging networking opportunities, providing a hands-on learning experience to the technology stakeholders converging from the Indian BFSI & NBFC space. Top tech leaders and key decision-makers will engage in dialogues on redefining the future of banking and discuss varied topics such as:

The Rise of Challenger Banks in India

The Future of Money

Transactions and the Decline of Cash

Data-driven CX for higher RoI

Chatbots as 'Financial Concierge'

A transition towards Green Banking and much more.

The show will feature a ground-breaking collaboration of experts such as

Dr Amitabh Ranjan, Chairman, Reserve Bank of India

Anila Rao, VP - APAC, Haptik

Sumeet Puri, Chief Technology Solutions Officer, Solace Corporation

Chandan Gupta, Vertical Head - Data Center Services, Web Werks - Iron Mountain India DCs

Harshwardhan Mittal, CTO, Yubi Pvt. Ltd (Formerly CredAvenue)

Somayajula Shekhar Rao, Head Sales - Strategic Accounts - EFLV India, Tata Communications Limited

Srinivasa Raghavan, Director, Product Management, Site24X7

Mohan Bhat, MD & Co-founder, Accops

Mahesh Ramamoorthy, CIO, Yes Bank

Amit Saxena, CTO, RBI, Innovation Hub

Prashant Thakkar, COOT, LIC Mutual Fund Asset Management Ltd (LICMF)

Nandkishore Purohit, Chief Digital and Technology Officer-IIFL Securities



Pinak Chakraborthy, CIO, Airtel Payment Bank

Karthikeyan Krishnaswamy, Co-founder and CTO, KreditBee

Navaneethan M, SVP- CISO & Head-it, Groww

Naseem Halder, CISO, Acko

Dheepak Rajoo, SVP, Digital Banking Technology, PMO, HR Technology, IT Governance RBL Bank

Prasanna Lohar, Chief Innovation Officer, DCB Bank, to name a few...

The show will feature Big BFSI Awards, an awards ceremony to honour the top 100 Leaders in India for their technology leadership, strategic influence, and significant contribution towards delivering excellence and innovation in the BFSI domain.

The winners will be announced at the Big BFSI Future Tech Show & Awards on 27 July, 2022, taking place at Taj Lands End in Mumbai, India.

The event will also host an exciting contest wherein 10 lucky winners will be awarded with gift hampers. The show will conclude with a networking cocktail for the attendees.

While speaking about the event, CEO of Trescon, Mithun Shetty stated, "After 9 successful editions, we are excited to bring yet another Big BFSI Show and Awards which is bringing together pre-qualified leaders, marketers, and experts under one roof to provide the attendees with actionable insights for their business strategy through a mix of informative sessions, keynotes, case studies, fireside chats, one-on-one sessions, and panel discussions."

He further added, "The show will revolutionize the future of banking, innovation and technology, and everything will be in one distinct landscape where trust is the only thing you have to sell in banking and finance."

Partners at Big BFSI Future Tech Show & Awards include:

Supported By - NITI Aayog

Gold partners - Web Works and Iron Mountain, Haptik Technologies Limited, Solace

Award Partner - Yubi

Silver partners - Denodo, Accops, Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS) and Site 24X7

Bronze partners - NeoSOFT Technologies, Dista, ManageEngine and Kaleyra

To claim your complimentary passes to the event please visit the official event website.

Big BFSI Future Tech Show & Awards is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused effort that offers a platform for tech professionals who wish to investigate and use cutting-edge future technology within their company.

Trescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

