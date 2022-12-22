BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital's Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery among the Top Three in India for Treating Craniofacial Problems in Children

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): The most prevalent congenital abnormalities of the craniofacial structure are cleft lip and palate, both hard and soft. In India, there are around 24.5 million births each year, and there are between 27,000 and 33,000 cases of cleft palates reported annually. Inequalities occur in both access to and quality of cleft care, with notable inequalities between urban and rural locations. Due to this imbalance, as well as a lack of knowledge, an accumulation of untreated clefts of the lip and palate has resulted in a huge healthcare problem in India.

Craniofacial treatments are those that are used to address disorders that affect the face and skull because of congenital defects or acquired as a result of other circumstances, including accidents. More than 15,000 paediatric craniofacial operations including 900+ difficult craniofacial procedures have been completed by Dr Krishna Shama Rao & the team of medical experts of BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital. The hospital held a press conference where experts presented the most challenging and exceptional craniofacial surgeries successfully completed in order to acknowledge the efforts of the accomplished doctors and to highlight the outstanding work completed at the Centre for Pediatric Craniofacial Surgery.

Management and specialist doctors from BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital attended the press conference, including Biju Nair, Cluster COO, Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Bengaluru; Dr Krishna Shama Rao, HOD-Consultant Craniofacial & Aesthetic Surgeon; Dr A M Kutappa, HOD - Critical Care and Anesthesia & Head of Academics; Dr Smitha Thammaiah, Cluster Medical Director; Dr Chethana K, Consultant Craniofacial Surgeon; Dr Sandeep Rolson, Consultant Craniofacial Surgeon; and Dr Nagamani Muralidhar, Deputy Head Medical Services.

"We take great pride in the work we do and the relief and smiles we put on the faces of so many parents. It is incomparably valuable. My appreciation to Dr Krishna Rao for bringing together all the teams at our hospitals and providing us with a programme that is among the top three in India in terms of case volume and matches international standards for quality of results," added Biju Nair, Cluster COO of Gleneagles Global Hospitals, Bengaluru, in his remarks on the occasion.

Dr Krishna Shama Rao, HOD, Consultant Craniofacial & Aesthetic Surgeon at BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital in Bengaluru, furthered his remarks regarding the most typical craniofacial defects being treated at the facility by saying, "The conditions that are frequently treated, especially in the paediatric age group, are birth defects, which range from the most simple but widespread condition, known as cleft lip and palate, to the most complex deformity, known as craniosynostosis, in which the growth centers of the skull prematurely fuse, placing pressure on the brain and resulting in severe complications involving the brain and eye. And because such disorders require highly top-level treatment, a facility like BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital is the best place to treat them."



Only a well-functioning team of experts, including pediatricians, intensivists, anesthesiologists, craniofacial surgeons, and other specialists all experienced in dealing with young patients, can conduct craniofacial surgery.

At BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, a child who needs craniofacial surgery is monitored by a very large team of specialists, including six consultants' craniofacial surgeons and surgical registrars. The hospital also includes a specialized pediatric critical care unit as well as a neurosurgical intensive care unit that can provide care for such patients in conjunction with the craniofacial team.

