BhaDiPa takes big steps into premium web series

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/ Lokmat Media Group): BhaDiPa (Bharatiya Digital Party) has been the pathfinder of Marathi digital entertainment for years and has recently produced one of SonyLIV's top-performing original series "Shantit Kranti" in collaboration with TVF.

The 6-episodic Marathi series was dubbed in 5 languages. The series was well-received by audiences across demographics and received great reviews. The progressive storytelling of the show resonated with the vision of the platform of bringing stories of India, with a global appeal.

Besides their success in the Marathi web series market, BhaDiPa has co-produced their first Hindi series an 8-episode dark comedy along with Endemol Shine India, starring Om Bhutkar, Suhail Nayyar, and Sukant Goel alongside Rajat Kapoor, Mansi Multani, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, and Geetanjali Kulkarni. The series is expected to release later in 2022.

However, BhaDiPa is still churning out more Marathi series and will continue to keep regional languages at the forefront of their content strategy. Their Marathi Youtube channel passed 1 million subscribers in 2021 and they have multiple web series such as "9 to 5" and "Jhoom" available to watch for free thanks to brand sponsors Cottonking and Bira Boom respectively. While BhaDiPa still has no plans to launch their own Marathi streaming platform, they have recently launched Youtube Memberships to their die-hard fans giving them exclusive content and live streams from 59/- rupees per month.





Further projects are expected from BhaDiPa this year, with the 2nd season of their romantic drama series "Chikatgunde" releasing on Planet Marathi, and their anticipated detective drama series "ThorleVishwasraoDhakale (TVD)" going into production later this year.

Paula McGlynn, CEO of BhaDiPa and Gulbadan Talkies says "we've been so lucky to find a dedicated audience in Marathi and are excited to keep producing a wide variety of content for them. We plan to scale up our web series production this year with big-budget shows going on OTT streaming platforms and keeping our smaller productions available for free on our digital channels with support from brand sponsors. We've found some amazing talent in the last few years, and we're excited to develop more great content with them as we grow together. As for Hindi and other language projects, we'll take them as they come- our big dream is to make a Marathi series that is watched internationally the same way Indians watch German and Spanish series and for that we have to focus on storytelling and production quality."

Lokmat Media is an early stage investor in Gulbadan Talkies. BhaDiPa is a property of Gulbadan Talkies Private Limited, a regional digital entertainment company and agency with 2.5 million followers across three digital channels, that also manages writers, comedians, actors, and producing live events with a focus on the Marathi language and views to expand.

