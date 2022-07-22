Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports (Pvt) Ltd (BLV) awarded at the Pillars of Indian Economy- ceremony organised by INMYCTI with Pb. Govt AAP

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI/SRV): INMYCITI organized the "Pillars of Indian Economy-Punjab Chapter," held on July 12, 2022, at Novotel, Chandigarh, an event conceptualized by the founders Gopal and Krishan Arora, organized event in collaboration with the Government of Punjab, and the state party AAM AADMI Party. The aim was to acknowledge the business contribution and encourage the entrepreneurs to do their best.



Bhagwati Lacto Vegetarian Exports (Pvt.) Ltd. (BLV), established in 1991 in the Rice bowl of India, Ferozepur, Punjab, is one of the leading Manufacturers and Exporters of Basmati Rice. It is an ISO 9001:2008, ISO 22000:2005, and HACCP Certified Company.

With a vast experience of 30 years in the food industry, they are worldwide famous for producing the different varieties of best quality basmati rice: Traditional Aromatic Basmati Rice, 1121 Basmati Rice, 1401 Pusa Basmati Rice, 1509 Basmati Rice, and various categories of Non-Basmati like Sugandha Rice, PR11, Sharbati Rice, and other varieties.

Their motive to produce the best quality rice at an affordable price and on-time deliveries led them to supply the production to more than 62 countries. These are the busiest countries with people on and off 24/7: UAE, UK, Australia, Italy, Germany, New Zealand, Mauritius, Russia, Israel, Kuwait, Qatar, and many more.

The company says that " the primary reason for their success ahead of competitors is their vision,

- That extends well beyond commodity sales

- To show the taste of Indian basmati rice to the world, as they are in the business of an item, which acts as a staple food to half of the world's population

With a dream of providing their customers with fresh and highest quality Rice, they aim to form Long-term business relationships in the international market and bond people of different cultures with a common language of food by providing them with the best tasty, delicious, and quality food.

The giant established on 230 acres covers the factory area on 22 acres, the storage area stands on 56 acres, which has the capacity of holding 1,50,000 Metric tons (Covered Godowns), and the agriculture area spreads into 150 acres. They produce 1000 metric tonnes a day.

Moving forward with the same motives and values since its establishment, BLV grew phenomenally over the years.

1991: The founder, Sushil Mittal, entered the Rice Business with the name Bhagwati Rice Mill in 1991.

2008: They have worked on a project, which they call a Mega Project. The project aimed and built the first Punjab high-tech manufacturing plant.

2015: All the hard work like consistency, good client record, quality rather than quantity, and various other factors have refected in 26 countries. They were already serving 26 nations with their basmati rice.

2016: The government of India recognized them with A 3-star export house.

2018: They reached their 325th milestone by crossing 1441 thousand crores in revenue.

2019: They started to supply for 52 countries in the world.

2020: They have fed half of the countries in the world, 62 countries.

2021: They are close to achieving 4-star recognition.



With 620 employees and automated systems, BLV supplies its basmati rice under 4 different brand names.

- Garima Gold

- Kasturikka

- Ruhab

- Shah Mahal Basmati Rice

As they expanded their business further, they entered into selling other products. Now, their product list includes not just basmati rice. Others include,

- Suger

- Various Indian Spices

- Iranian Saffron

- Other products like Sooji, Besan, Poha, Dalia, and others

They have a dedicated Research and Development team and testing laboratory with the latest Japanese technology called Satake to ensure food products are of the best quality.

BLV also owns one of the largest parboiled stainless steel Sella plants in Punjab, with a milling capacity of 45 metric tons per hour. Their Managing Director, Sushil Mittal, has established the company with his long-term vision and excellent business acumen.

As everybody is concerned about the world's future, environmental protection is the prime concern and an important business objective at BLV. They take responsibility for creating, maintaining, and ensuring a safe and clean environment.

After impacting tens of countries and millions of lives, BLV was awarded:

- Riceoutlook Industry Award for being the leading rice exporter in Asian-Pacific countries in 2019.

- Presented with the Company of the Year Award in 2020.

