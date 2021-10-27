Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Inaugurates Vigilance Awareness Week, 2021

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27 (ANI/Newsvoir): Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a 'Maharatna' and a Fortune Global 500 Company, announced the launch of The Vigilance Awareness Week, 2021 at the BPCL Corporate Office today via a virtual webcast.

The announcement was led by Meenaxi Rawat, IES Chief Vigilance Officer, BPCL. Chief Guest Shri S Padmanabhan, Chairman, Governing Council, Tata Business Excellence Group, K. Padmakar Director (HR)-BPCL, VRK Gupta Director (Finance)-BPCL, Rajiva R Mandal General Manager (Vigilance)-BPCL and other senior officials of the company were also present.



The Director (Finance), VRK Gupta in his address stated that self-reliance is a powerful theme for economic growth and image of the country and can be achieved only through eradication of corruption and good governance.

Meenaxi Rawat, emphasized on preventive Vigilance for Fairness, Accountability and Transparency (FAT) in order to achieve a vigilant organization.

In his keynote address, Chief Guest of the function Padmanabhan took the staff through the Tata Code of Conduct and Business Excellence Model that reaches the organization from top to bottom. He explained the importance of ethics in an organization. His presentation was infused with knowledge and highly appreciated by participants.

The Director (HR) BPCL in his address asked the employees to enhance their knowledge, adopt good practices and review their value systems on periodical basis.

The Vigilance Awareness Week will be observed from 26th October 2021 to 1st November 2021 with the theme of "Independent India @ 75: Self Reliance with Integrity" and a host of activities have been planned during the week to spread awareness and promote Vigilance across the Corporation amongst employees.



A Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second-largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai & Kochi and subsidiary Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd., at Bina, Madhya Pradesh have a combined refining capacity of around 37 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, retail outlets, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 19,000 Retail Outlets, over 6,100 LPG distributorships, 733 Lubes distributorships, 123 POL storage locations, 53 LPG Bottling Plants, 60 Aviation Service Stations, 3 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing a vibrant ecosystem. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting innumerable initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)