Bharat Petroleum launches EV Fast-Charging Corridor on Chennai - Trichy - Madurai Highway

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a 'Maharatna' and a Fortune Global 500 Company, has launched EV Fast-Charging Corridors on Chennai - Trichy - Madurai highway, with the rollout of CCS-2 DC Fast chargers at 10 of its conveniently located fuel stations along the 900 Km route on both sides of the highway.

The Company is accelerating its focus on new business segments for sustainable growth and converting 7,000 conventional Retail Outlets into Energy Stations providing multiple fuelling options, which will also include an EV charging facility, in the medium to long term.

Acknowledging that building customer confidence in the ease of finding conveniently located EV charging stations and elimination of range anxiety will be a principal proponent for faster adoption of Electric vehicles in the country, Bharat Petroleum has planned to provide CCS-2 Electric Vehicle charging stations (EVCS) at its fuel stations at periodic intervals on all major national highways connecting major cities and economic centres in the country to boost inter-city travel on Electric vehicles. The first phase launch on Chennai - Trichy - Madurai highway will be followed up by key routes which have high existing motorist traffic and a propensity for transition to travel by electric vehicles.

Speaking at the launch at its state of the art fuel station at Meenambakkam in Chennai, P. S. Ravi, Executive Director In-charge (Retail), BPCL said, "Bharat Petroleum has been at the forefront in providing convenience-oriented solutions and experiences to its customers across segments. Our Pure for Sure promise which is the bedrock of all our solutions, is built on a bunch of customer enablement processes that bring trust, transparency and convenience to the fore at all touchpoints.

We are committed to accelerating the transition to cleaner energy and today's launch of 10 CCS-2 EV fast-charging stations in our large format fuel stations on the Chennai - Trichy - Madurai national highway, each at a distance of approx 100 kms, is a beginning in our quest to eliminate range anxiety amongst existing and future 4-wheeler EV owners in the country. With the development of national highways in the country to world-class standards, motorist travel on the highways, especially those which connect important cities and economic centres has been seeing rapid growth, accelerated by increased consciousness of health safety that comes with personal mobility. BPCL fuel Stations on highways offer a wide range of conveniences and amenities and we look forward to welcoming and serving our EV customers the Pure for Sure experience in this exciting new and sustainable world of Electric mobility."



The Bharat Petroleum fuel stations offer the consumers with the added convenience of clean and hygienic washrooms for ladies and gentlemen, safe and secure parking while charging, free digital air facility, 24 hour operations, all of which are critical amenities that motorists look for on highways. Select fuel stations also offer Nitrogen filling facility. Several of Bharat Petroleum's highway fuel stations also offer hygienic food through its strategic alliances with leading brands such as McDonald's, A2B, Cube Stop, Cafe Coffee Day and other regional players. Bharat Petroleum has also planned to roll out its chain of In & Out convenience stores at key fuel stations on highways for added convenience to its customers.

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second-largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai & Kochi and subsidiary Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd., at Bina, Madhya Pradesh have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 19,000 Energy Stations, over 6,100 LPG distributorships, 733 Lubes distributorships, 123 POL storage locations, 53 LPG Bottling Plants, 60 Aviation Service Stations, 3 Lube blending plants, and 4 cross-country pipelines.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 energy stations over the next 5 years.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing a vibrant ecosystem and a roadmap to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting innumerable initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

