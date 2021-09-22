Bharat Petroleum wins 15 awards at Global Communication Conclave hosted by Public Relations Council of India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a 'Maharatna' and a Fortune Global 500 Company, bagged a total of 15 awards at the Global Communication Conclave hosted by Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) in Goa on 18th September 2021.

Govind Gaude, Hon'ble Minister of Art & Culture, Goa presented the awards at an event held to felicitate the awardees.

Abbas Akhtar, Chief General Manager (PR & Brand), BPCL and Anil Ahluwalia, General Manager (ESE), BPCL received the awards representing the Company.

The Company received 1 'Diamond', 2 'Gold', 5 'Silver', 4 'Bronze' and 1 each in 'Consolation', and 'Jury Special'.

Company was also conferred 'Champion of Champions' Second Runners-up Award, for their multifaceted contribution to the branding and communication activities in last one year.

Following were the awards that Company received:

Diamond in 'COVID Management in Public Sector'

Gold in 'Corporate & Business Communication Campaign' and 'Internal Communication Campaign (ESE)'

Silver in 'Best Use of Media Relations', 'Best Use of Content', 'Best Corporate Event', 'Best Music Video' and 'Marketing Strategies during COVID (LPG)'



Bronze in 'House Journal Print (Regional)', 'Digital Newsletter (ESE), Annual Report' and 'Corporate Film'

Consolation in 'Best in Communication - COVID-19'

Jury Special Award for Presentation Excellence

Commenting on the Awards, Abbas Akhtar, CGM (PR & Brand) said, "We are pleased to be recognised by PRCI for our efforts in communicating effectively during such critical times. Through our communication, we have consistently positioned our company living up to its core purpose, 'Energising Lives' to the nation."

Earlier in the day, speaking at a panel discussion on 'Corporate Response to COVID-19', Abbas Akhtar, spoke how the staff and channel partners of Bharat Petroleum went beyond their line of duty to not only meeting the demand of petroleum products, especially during the lockdown, but serving the society, needy and stranded citizens.

A Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the premier integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with a significant presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the elite club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum's Refineries at Mumbai & Kochi and subsidiary Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd., at Bina, Madhya Pradesh have a combined refining capacity of around 37 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, retail outlets, aviation service stations and LPG distributors.

Its distribution network comprises over 19,000 Retail Outlets, over 6,100 LPG distributorships, 733 Lubes distributorships, 123 POL storage locations, 53 LPG Bottling Plants, 60 Aviation Service Stations, 3 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing a vibrant ecosystem. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting innumerable initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With 'Energising Lives' as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum's vision is to be the most admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.

