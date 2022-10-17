Bharat Thakorlal Manubarwala launches Manubarwala Shah Mehta Partners LLP (MSM Partners)

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI/SRV): With over five decades of legal experience, Bharat Thakorlal Manubarwala founded Manubarwala Shah Mehta Partners LLP (MSM Partners), Advocates, Solicitors, and Advocates on Record.

MSM Partners is a full-size 'law firm' ("firm") operating from its head office at Rajgir Chambers, Churchgate, Mumbai, and corporate office at Defence Colony, New Delhi. MSM Partners has branch offices in Chandigarh, Shimla, and Vijayawada, as well as associate offices in Kolkata, Chennai, and Ahmedabad. MSM Partners provides end-to-end legal services in the litigation and non-litigation space. The firm was founded by Bharat Thakorlal Manubarwala, Advocate, Solicitor, and Advocate on Record, Supreme Court of India.

Other Co-Founders include Harshul Anilkant Shah, Advocate, Solicitor, and Insolvency Professional (also qualified Company Secretary); Aditya Bharat Manubarwala, LL.M, University of Cambridge, and Central Government Counsel at the Supreme Court; Sarvagnya Bharat Manubarwala, Advocate, Bombay High Court; and Nisarg Rajesh Mehta, Qualified Company Secretary, Advocate and Master in Business Law.



Aditya Manubarwala leads the litigation division of the firm across all branches along with Sarvagnya Manubarwala, who has been working as an arguing counsel at the Bombay High Court for the past 35 years. Harshul Shah leads the non-litigation team of the firm (including the corporate law division) across all branches and is supported by Nisarg Mehta, who also leads the start-up law and incorporation matters vertical of the firm. Shaila Arora, Standing Counsel for Himachal Pradesh before the Supreme Court, and Vijay Kumar Arora, Senior Standing Counsel for the Central Board of Indirect Taxes, also joined the firm as "Of-Counsels." The litigation department of the company in Chandigarh and Shimla is headed by Vijay Kumar Arora.

The practice area of the firm in litigation includes Public & Constitutional Law, Banking & Corporate Law, Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code, Civil and Commercial laws, Energy Law, Consumer and Insurance Law, White Collar Crimes, Environmental Law, Service and Labor Law, Real Estate and Property Laws, SEBI, Electricity laws, Arbitration, amongst others.

The practice area of the firm in non-litigations includes drafting, vetting, and negotiating contracts, including investment contracts, commercial contracts, start-up contracts, property documentation, information technology-related contracts, testamentary documents such as wills; formation of entities and non-entities; start-ups; inheritance planning; legal opinions and consultations, amongst others.

The Firm also has expertise in handling IBC matters as Harshul Shah is also an Insolvency Professional and handles the assignments of CIRPs and Liquidations.

