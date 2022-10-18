Bharatma Ved Puraskar Conferred, Union Min Piyush Goyal says, Vedas is guiding light for the world

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Living the legacy of Ashokji Singhal, 'Bharatma Veda Puraskars' were conferred upon the scholars of Vedas at Chinmaya Mission, Lodhi Road, New Delhi.

The primary objective of this award is to honour the excellence in the field of Vedas.

Highest National Ved Awards it is given annually in four different categories of Uttam Veda Vidyarthi, Adarsh Vedadhyapak, Uttam Veda Vidyalaya and Vedarpit Jeevan Samman. Three, five, seven and five lakh rupees are given respectively.

Awarded scholars and schools:

1. Bharatatma Ashok Singhal Veda Award- Vedarpit Jeevan Samman - Maddulpally Suryanarayana Ghanpathi (Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh

2. Adarsh Vedadhyapak - J. KumarguruGhanpathy (Tamil Nadu)

3. Adarsh Veda Vidyarthi -Gajanan Chandrakant Kulkarni (Ahmednagar, Maharashtra)



4. Uttam Veda Vidyalaya - Pattabhiram Shastri (Veda Vimansha Research Center, Varanasi)

The Hon'ble Chief Guest Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, in his address said, "The knowledge of Vedas will have a remarkable contribution in 21st century as India is fostering to be a Vishwa Guru. Without the Sanatan Vedic knowledge tradition, we cannot imagine the soul of India.

Vedic knowledge is being propagated in the world. The Sanatan Vedic culture leads the world towards universal peace and brotherhood. It is heartwarming to see such a huge number of youths showing interest in Vedas. Vedas will reach newer heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

Swami Govinddevgiri mentioning the revival of the Vedas and said, "We must modernise without being westernised. The revival of the Vedas in India will guide us to maintain our sense of self-worth, pride, and identity. Our children must learn Vedic knowledge. Vedas are used for more than only rituals; they are also used to elevate the status of our cultural values."

Gajanan Chandrakant Kulkarni, the winner of the Veda Vidyarthi category, remarked, "It is a blessing that I have earned the Bharatatma Award. The revival of India, Mother India's self-respect, the tradition of knowledge, and fame would all benefit from Vedic knowledge in India. Vedic wisdom should be taught to youth. The faith in India's cultural legacy will grow stronger thanks to this Vedic knowledge."

The oldest literature in existence, the Vedas, according to Salil Singhalji, Trustee of the Singhal Foundation, offer solutions to humanity's problems and pave the route to self-realization. The fact that these Bharatatma Veda awards were given out in front of famous saint Govinddev Giriji brings us immense joy.

On the other hand, Sanjay Singhal, co-trustee of the foundation said that it is because of late Ashokji Singhal's deep interest in Vedas that foundation has got encouragement for this sacred work.

