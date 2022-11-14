Bhediya's Day out with Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon at the Hamleys Christmas Top 10 Toys Launch 2022

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Hamleys - The finest toy shop in the world has announced the Christmas Top 10 Toys 2022. This Children's Day, the much-coveted list of the season's most exciting toys was unveiled by the kids' favourite actors Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon at the world's first Hamleys Play Store at Jio World Drive BKC, Mumbai on November 13, 2022, amidst a magical & Festive party with Children.

Promoting 'Bhediya', their upcoming creature comedy, Varun and Kriti made sure all the young fans present had wide smiles on their faces as they unveiled Hamleys Top 10 toys for Christmas. Featuring family favourites, this wish list has everything that one needs to make this festive season one to remember. The picks are perfect for teeny toddlers, tech-loving teens, and everyone in between.

This Children's Day, team 'Bhediya' unleashed their inner child with little ones at Hamleys Play BKC as they previewed the Christmas Top 10 toys. The event witnessed the kid's favourite duo Varun and Kriti groove to Bhediya's latest track 'Jungle Mein Kaand' with the tiny tots. There was also a special 'tunnel race' organized for the kids, where Varun competed with the tiny tots for the finish line.

Putting 'playtime together' back on the table this festive season, the list includes a range of educational, sports, plushy, construction, art & craft, and traditional toys for children to engage and explore their imagination. The season's favourite Sumo Jumping RC car features musical LED lights, with 80cm high jump and 360-degree rotation. Preparing kids for the usually dreaded doctor visits, 'Tacto Doctor' is an interactive clinic that allows kids to treat patients in story-based games. Dress up the 'BFF - Cry Babies' with 9+ surprises - clothes, headbands, shoes, etc.

While speaking about the event, Manu Sharma, Group Vice-President at Reliance Brands Limited said: "The unveiling of Christmas top 10 toys is the much-anticipated annual event at Hamleys. This year too, we have curated a unique selection of Hamleys top picks that focuses on educational toys for the kids to board games for adults & more. With the perfect mix of robotics, DIY activities, and science - we assure you there is something for everyone to gift and spread the Christmas cheer!"

From Walk & Talk to fuel up a little one's imagination to Lego Taj Mahal and Space Battle for all to have fun with friends; the list is sure to explode the excitement this Christmas!



Speaking about choosing to launch the toys at the play store, Kinjal Shah, Group Vice-President at Hamleys India said: "Hamleys has grown to be recognized as a brand focused on developing children's imagination through unique experiences. With the Hamleys Top 10 this year, our focus is on highlighting the spirit of Christmas and motivating kids to celebrate, spend time and share the holiday joy with their loved ones."

'Bhediya' tells the story of Bhaskar, a man who gets bitten by a wolf and begins to turn into the mythical creature himself. With the help of his ragtag friends and a friendly veterinarian, Bhaskar sets out to discover the truth behind his curse. What happens next forms the crux of the film. Just like how Bhediya is all set to howl over audiences of all ages, Hamleys is set to launch the Top 10 toys that have something for all age groups.

Talking about the event, Varun Dhawan said, "It is always a joyous moment when I get to meet such adorable fans. I really had a wonderful time celebrating children's day with them, and I hope these young champs enjoy watching Bhediya on the big screen soon."

Sharing her experience, Kriti Sanon added, "It was quite an experience dancing and having fun with so many little ones. I really hope they enjoy Bhediya on the big screen as much as Varun and I enjoyed spending time with them today."

The Christmas Top 10 toys collection is available at Hamleys toy stores across the country and on their website, www.hamleys.in starting November 20.

A Maddock Films production, Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present, 'Bhediya'. Directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan, and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal, and Abhishek Banerjee among others, is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25, 2022.

