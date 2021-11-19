Bhuvan Bam, Prajakta Koli, Adah Sharma, MJ5 and others join the 'Ching's Schezwan Chutney Chatora Challenge' campaign by Ching's Secret

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Capital Foods, one of the leading companies for innovative food products in India has come up with yet another out of the box social media campaign called 'Ching's Schezwan Chutney Chatora Challenge', the winner of which stands a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to NASA, USA along with a partner.

Extending the series of successful campaigns with Bollywood Actor Ranveer Singh, Capital Foods has now come out with this innovative, fun, first-of-its-kind, digital only challenge. The campaign is running across major social platforms such as Instagram & Facebook.

All that the participants need to do is simply eat a spoonful of Ching's Schezwan Chutney, rattle off as many food items in one minute while doing any activity of their choice - dancing, skipping, cycling or any other activity of that sort. The more innovative the activity, the higher are the chances to win that prestigious trip to NASA. Apart from this, the participants can win other goodies and cool prizes every week, including custom-designed 'Ching's Chatora Face-Masks' that help in flaunting a foodie's chatorapan.

Excited about the launch of this campaign, Navin Tewari, MD & CEO, Capital Foods, said, "Capital Foods adds value to consumers' lives through innovative and versatile food products and Ching's Schezwan Chutney is one such example. This product in particular, with its ever-rising demand, is a standing testimony to the love consumers have been showering on us. Extending this warm association with our consumers we have launched this digital campaign to actively engage the young consumers. We are extremely happy to observe that it has already reached a wide population including influencers and celebrities across social platforms in such a short span. And why not? The Ching's Schezwan Chutney is not an ordinary chutney it is rocket after all!"

It is probably the first time ever that such prominent digital influencers of the country such as Bhuvan Bam, Faizu, Awez Darbar, Prajakta Koli, Adah Sharma, Siddharth Kannan, Harsh Beniwal, MJ5 and many more, across genres of comedy, dance, lifestyle, fashion & entertainment have joined a single campaign. The campaign has already garnered millions of views, comments & likes across social media platforms and is estimated to reach out to 100 Mn+ people.



Adah Sharma, Influencer & Digital Creator, said, "The chutney is very tasty, super tangy and the Ching's Chatora challenge looked like a lot of fun so I decided to take it up! Very creative to get your brain cells working while simultaneously doing an activity, they should add something like this to the school syllabus so kids will get ambidextrous!"

Digital superstar, Prajakta Koli adds, "Took the @chingssecret Schezwan Chutney Chings Chatora Challenge and I am impressed with myself! You must also take the challenge and tag your friends for fun prizes!"

Unlike masalas, noodles & condiments that have to be cooked, Ching's Schezwan Chutney is a ready-to-eat product and can go with anything and everything, as a topping, an ingredient, dip or whatever you choose. It's suitable across cuisines and food items, making it a hot favourite among the Millennials and Gen Z! Ching's Secret had earlier launched a mad thematic campaign featuring Ranveer Singh as Captain Ching, directed by Blockbuster film director Ali Abbas Zafar that created a massive buzz with its outrageous pay-off of "Yeh chutney nahi, rocket hai rocket."

Here's the link for participation - https://www.chingssecret.com/chatorachallenge/

