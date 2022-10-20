BI WORLDWIDE India sets up a New Tech-Centre for Global Technology Solutions in Chennai, India for delivering world-class tech-enabled loyalty and engagement solutions

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 20 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): BI WORLDWIDE is a global leader & India's foremost in delivering measurable tech-enabled loyalty & engagement solutions inspired by applied behavioral science.

BI WORLDWIDE globally serves over 8.6 million participants and 300 clients (7 out of the top 10 fortune 500 companies) across 164 countries. BI WORLDWIDE has successfully completed 10 years of commercial operations with a 40 per cent CAGR growth and continues to be among the top solutions providers in employee engagement, channel loyalty, and sales motivation domain.

BI WORLDWIDE has opened a new tech centre in Chennai, India, for Global Technology Solutions (GTS) further enhancing the overall capability in developing and delivering tech-enabled loyalty and engagement solutions. The brand-new office at Ascendas IT Park in Chennai, one of the prime locations in the city, is designed to suit multi-generational diverse workforce driving collaboration, enabling design thinking, and delivering measurable technology solutions.

Commenting on the new office in Chennai, Sukesh Jain, CEO, of BI WORLDWIDE India, said, "The launch of our Global Technology Solutions office puts us ahead in the international league. This new age tech-centre gives us a unique benefit of leveraging local talent for delivering our loyalty and engagement services to clients in the city, across India, and globally. The approach to designing this tech-centre was different and more focused on our associates' well-being. We have created a world-class tech-centre that redefines work-life balance and it's a testament to BI WORLDWIDE's EVP. State-of-the-art facilities highlighting a good blend of innovative tech and mindfulness, motivate associates to be engaged, productive and client centric. We are looking forward to leveraging this new office to achieve our goal of enabling both associates and clients to thrive."

Nurturing a culture of inclusivity amongst our associates

Prasad Poosarla, Chief Technology Officer, BI WORLDWIDE India, commented, "It gives us immense satisfaction to launch our most awaited and highly equipped tech-centre in Chennai. The fact, we believe in nurturing an inclusive workplace is reflected in not only our workplace culture but also in the physical environment. With great pride we can state that our Chennai office has been designed to suit the needs of all our associates, who happen to be our biggest backbone. As much as the facility paves way for diversity and enhances collaboration amongst associates, whether in-person or virtually, it equally offers an idyllic atmosphere to boost productivity and have fun while working. The tech-centre focuses on learning through its COE to transform innovative ideas into modern day tech solutions driving measurable results for our clients"

"When we say our associates define us, we swear by this mindset, and thus, the onus of setting up the Chennai tech-centre and decisions regarding the same were entrusted upon them. From the location, design, and naming of conference rooms to the hybrid work policy and engagement activities, everything was conceptualised by our associates. We are confident this office will strengthen our focus on tech-innovation even further to ensure that BI WORLDWIDE continues to remain a preferred partner for brands with differentiated solutions."

Hybrid collaboration infrastructure for hybrid workforce

At present, BI WORLDWIDE India employs 125 associates and is swiftly growing its headcount to achieve an expansion target of 20 per cent.The facility's high point, spaciousness, comes with a host of features like bright colored area, copious lights to maintain a pleasant mood among associates, and walkable spaces.

The office has created collaboration zones that comprise 6 highly collaborative dedicated areas to have meetings, ideation, problem solving, and celebrations. To further enhance the collaboration between the hybrid workforce, wide screen TVs and video conferencing (VC) equipment, best collaborative tech like team chat applications, laptop, online office suite, screen sharing software, and cloud storage are in place to ensure work happens seamlessly between remote and office workforce.

Enabling Post pandemic work transition & work life balance for associates and their families

To help associates transition back to the physical office in the post-pandemic world and yet balance work-life needs, the facility has created a safety-enabled kids' area where associates can have their kids occupied in productive activities till their official working hours. This space, too, has been carefully designed and equipped with books, activities like painting and drawing, and games like Ludo, Snake & Ladder, and Jenga.

Work hard, play hard, celebrate

To reinforce its belief in collaboration and empower cross-functional teams to work together on new projects outside of their comfort zones, the Chennai facility features engagement activities that are suited to a hybrid work culture model. The impact of this cross-functional collaboration is anticipated to be tangible, as teams would get an opportunity to showcase their creativity and expertise. The facility has arrangements that would drive associates to build a rapport with others and participate in fun tasks like music, dance, and skit.

For sports enthusiasts' fitness conscious, there is a facility to play cricket, badminton, and football. From a PS5-based gaming station to Foosball, table tennis to carrom areas, and silent prayer rooms to dedicated meditation spaces, there are enough and more facilities to drive collaborative, innovative, and cool work culture. The entire workspace is situated in a certified green building ensuring a sustainable work environment for the associates.



BI WORLDWIDE is a global leader and India's foremost in providing technology-enabled loyalty and engagement solutions to its clients for creating and sustaining engagement with their employees, channel partners, and customers. The company provides solutions and services in Employee Engagement, Sales and Channel Effectiveness, and Customer Engagement.

BI WORLDWIDE is a leading solutions provider in India catering to the top MNCs with a focus on these specific areas:

1. Employee Engagement and Motivation: Employee Rewards and Recognition, Service Anniversary Awards, Referral Programs, Wellness Programs, and Safety Programs

2. Sales and Channel Effectiveness: Sales Incentives, Distributor/Reseller Reward Programs, Reward Fulfilment, Communications, and Analytics

3. Loyalty Marketing: Loyalty Marketing Program, Interactive Promotions, Branded Merchandise, and Privileges Program

4. Coalition Marketing: Coalitions of multiple brands in one loyalty program to increase engagement and retention

5. Learning Solutions: Learning Management Solutions, Learning Experience Platforms, Learning Content Authoring, Learning Content Management

6. Rewards & Experiences Marketplace: Merchandise, Experiences, DIY Travel, Brand Merchandise, Participant Experience Center, End to End Fulfilment.

