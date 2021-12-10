BI WORLDWIDE India ushers into a new phase of accelerated growth with leadership expansion

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI/BusinessWire India): BI WORLDWIDE, a global leader and India's foremost in engagement and loyalty solutions, has recently appointed Sukesh Jain as its new CEO.

After establishing its presence and witnessing stellar growth in the past 10 years, in India, BI WORLDWIDE is charting out the next phase of growth through leadership expansion.

To provide more focus to the region and its extended lines of solutions ranging from Employee Engagement, Channel Loyalty, Sales Incentives and Learning Solutions, to Rewards and Experiences, and the captive Offshore Technology Solutions Division, BI WORLDWIDE India has expanded the role of the company's MD & CEO into 2 separate roles.

While Siddharth Reddy will continue to serve as the current Managing Director of BI WORLDWIDE India, Sukesh Jain will take on the role of CEO to drive the next phase of growth.

Sukesh Jain holds an enriching leadership experience with blue-chip companies such as Bharti Airtel and Samsung Electronics. At Bharti, he was the CMO for the Airtel business and was responsible for a $1bn P&L of enterprise voice and data business. At Samsung, he helped set up and scale enterprise business in India and Southwest Asia markets.



As the Managing Director of BI WORLDWIDE India, Siddharth Reddy will be involved in strategic global initiatives while continuing to serve on the Board of Directors. Siddharth will work closely with the CEO in setting the vision & mission for the business & devising strategic plans to achieve them.

"Sukesh Jain is a dynamic executive with a breadth of leadership experience. His appointment comes at a critical time when BI WORLDWIDE is embarking on the next phase of growth. Together, I believe we can make a significant contribution to elevate our practice and bring industry best engagement solutions for our clients, and in turn, accelerate the pace of our growth," said Siddharth Reddy, Managing Director, BI WORLDWIDE India.

Expressing delight on the recent leadership expansion, Jason Mosakowski, Vice President International, BI WORLDWIDE commented, "I'm very excited to welcome Sukesh Jain to the team as the new CEO of BI WORLDWIDE India! As a leader, Sukesh is looked upon as an inspiring mentor and coach. He has an open, approachable style and values teamwork and collaboration. Everyone involved in the hiring process agreed that his style will be a great fit in BI WORLDWIDE - something that's critically important to our sustained success! I'm looking forward to working with Sukesh and Siddharth as we continue to drive breakthrough growth in India!"

Commenting on his new role, Sukesh Jain - CEO BI WORLDWIDE India, said, "I really look forward to working closely with Siddharth and the hugely talented team of BI WORLDWIDE India to further enhance the accomplished success of over 10 years."

Over the last 10 years, BI WORLDWIDE India has established itself as a preferred partner for engagement solutions for prestigious clients in India. Through this novel leadership expansion, the company endeavours to further enhance its growth journey and enrich its offerings.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India.


