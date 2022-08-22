BI WORLDWIDE successfully completes 10 years of commercial operations in India with a 40 per cent CAGR growth

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 22 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): BI WORLDWIDE is a global leader & India's foremost in delivering measurable tech-enabled loyalty & engagement solutions inspired by applied behavioural science. BI WORLDWIDE, globally serves over 8.6 million participants and 300 clients (7 out of the top 10 fortune 500 companies) across 164 countries. In India, BI WORLDWIDE has successfully completed 10 years of commercial operations with a 40 per cent CAGR growth and continues to be amongst the top solutions providers in employee engagement, channel loyalty, and sales motivation domain.

Be it an all-employee recognition program or a way to reward top sales performers or drive incremental sales from a distribution network of dealers, retailers, or even the extended channel audiences such as mechanics, painters, masons, electricians, plumbers, farmers, agents, and more. BI WORLDWIDE India enables the brands with all of this and more.

Going forward, as part of its growth strategy, in addition to current set of loyalty and engagement solutions BI WORLDWIDE India has added sales contests & incentives, learning management, and brand merchandise to its solutions portfolio.

Siddharth Reddy, Managing Director, BI WORLDWIDE India said, "We are in the business of inspiration. In the last 10 years, close to 100+ fortune 500 brands have trusted BI WORLDWIDE India to be a strategic partner to them in designing and delivering measurable, award-winning tech-enabled employee recognition & rewards as well as channel & sales incentives programs.

BI WORLDWIDE continues to be amongst India's leading solutions providers in the loyalty and engagement domain with 250+ loyalty experts, dispatching more than 1 million rewards annually, having an 86.5 per cent participant satisfaction score and 4 fully operational offices including a large global technology solutions facility based out of Chennai."

Siddharth added, "We grew at a very healthy growth rate owing to our innovation and performance-driven culture, smart investments in new product development & research, operational excellence leveraging automation and bots, long-tenured client relationships, and adding newer business streams with gamification, learning, experiential rewards, and brand merchandise marketplaces to chart growth for the next phase."

Sukesh Jain, CEO, BI WORLDWIDE India commented "India's loyalty and engagement programs market looks promising and expected to grow at a CAGR of 15 per cent, as stated in an industry report by Future Market Insights. The key driving factors are the accelerated digital transformation pace and how brands and trade distribution channels are making investments in developing and integrating digital supply chain and customer engagement platforms.

BI WORLDWIDE India is all ready to serve what brands and markets are expecting to amplify their digital transformation journeys with respect to employee engagement, channel partners engagement, learning management, and rewards marketplace solutions. At BI WORLDWIDE, we rely on our research and proven behavioural science principles, robust technology development center, certified loyalty associates, domain thought leadership, curated rewards & experiences marketplace, and a dedicated participant experience center to deliver cost-effective solutions, measurable business results, and maximum ROI.

BI WORLDWIDE's Global Technology Solutions (GTS) division recently moved to a brand-new office at Ascendas IT Park in Chennai, designed with a focus on driving collaboration, enabling design thinking, and delivering world-class tech-enabled solutions. The entire office is placed inside a certified green building ensuring a sustainable work environment.

Another outstanding accomplishment, reflecting upon the culture of trust and innovation, is that BI WORLDWIDE India is now a Great Place to Work - CertifiedTM for the period of February 2022 to February 2023. This is a testament to BI WORLDWIDE India's commitment to building an employee-first workplace by excelling in 5 dimensions of building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ - Fairness, Credibility, Respect, Pride, and Camaraderie; the Trust Index(c) framework pioneered by Great Place to Work®.

BI WORLDWIDE is a global leader and India's foremost in providing technology-enabled loyalty and engagement solutions to its clients for creating and sustaining engagement with their employees, channel partners, and customers. The company provides solutions and services in Employee Engagement, Sales and Channel Effectiveness, and Customer Engagement.



BI WORLDWIDE is a leading solutions provider in India catering to the top MNCs with a focus on these specific areas:



1. Employee Engagement and Motivation: Employee Rewards and Recognition, Service Anniversary Awards, Referral Programs, Wellness Programs, and Safety Programs

2. Sales and Channel Effectiveness: Sales Incentives, Distributor/Reseller Reward Programs, Reward Fulfilment, Communications, and Analytics

3. Loyalty Marketing: Loyalty Marketing Program, Interactive Promotions, Branded Merchandise, and Privileges Program

4. Coalition Marketing: Coalitions of multiple brands in one loyalty program to increase engagement and retention

5. Learning Solutions: Learning Management Solutions, Learning Experience Platforms, Learning Content Authoring, Learning Content Management

6. Rewards & Experiences Marketplace: Merchandise, Experiences, DIY Travel, Brand Merchandise, Participant Experience Centre, End to End Fulfilment.

For more information: www.biworldwide.in

https://in.linkedin.com/in/siddharth-reddy-471b59

https://www.linkedin.com/in/sukesh-jain-001168

