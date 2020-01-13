BIAL inks pact with Kunz GmbH to acquire disabled aircraft recovery equipment

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) on Monday entered into an agreement with Kunz GmbH to manufacture, supply, commission and maintain the specialised disabled aircraft recovery equipment for Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru (KIAB).

The implementation of this equipment will make KIAB the country's first airport with the capability effect recovery of disabled aircraft up to Code F category, enabling faster resumption of operations during aircraft incidents on the runways.

As part of this agreement, Kunz GmbH agreed to jointly establish a centre for disabled aircraft recovery training with BIAL, making the Bengaluru airport the first in the region to have such a facility. This facility will develop and expand the skill set in India.

"The acquisition of this equipment boosts Bengaluru airport's operational capability during runway emergencies. At a time when the aviation industry in India is growing at an unprecedented rate, this disabled aircraft recovery equipment will ensure that the impact to operations is minimal if there is an incident on the runway," said Thomas Hoff Andersson, Chief Operating Officer of BIAL.

"We are delighted to partner with Kunz GmbH for the supply for this equipment and set up a training centre that will benefit the aviation community," he added.

Disabled aircraft on the runway have the potential to cripple airport operations, resulting in flight delays, diversions and loss of revenue for both airlines as well as airport operators.

The effective recovery of all types of disabled aircraft in the movement area will ensure that operations, business continuity and organisational resilience remain unaffected.

Under the scope of this agreement, BIAL has constituted a team of recovery managers who will undergo extensive hands-on training at Kunz GmbH's modern recovery training facility in Germany. Besides, a quick response recovery team will be formed and imparted with technical knowledge to respond to critical situations.

(ANI)

