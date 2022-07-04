Biesse India along with IIID Bengaluru organises a workshop on design concepts

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): Biesse India, the global woodworking machine manufacturer in Bengaluru, along with IIID (Institute of Indian Interior Designers) Bengaluru organised a Master Series workshop featuring Giuseppe Morando, an Italian architect known for his successful global projects and Jayanth Gopal, the man behind many award-winning projects in the US, Middle East and India.

The event was held on July 1, 2022, at Hotel Shangri-La which saw participation from more than 150 architects and interior design firms in Bengaluru.

Conceptualised as an impromptu conversation between two architect friends, the discussion began with Guiseppe explaining the structure of some of the projects he and his team designed. They further elaborated on key points by drawing commonalities between universal design thoughts across geography, culture and aspirations.

Biesse India understood that there is a lack of awareness to differentiate the quality of execution by manual methods vis a vis modern technology, processes, and software solutions available and thus partnered with Giuseppe to conceptualise and produce a masterpiece using their software and machinery to demonstrate the abilities of technologies in bringing to life complex designs.

With IIID being a true representative of interior designers within the country and globally, it served as the ideal platform to emphasise design concepts.



Commenting on this collaboration with IIID, Sayeed Ahmed, CEO. Biesse India said, "We at Biesse India identified the need to create an ecosystem to create awareness about the latest technology available and IIID with its expansive reach proved to be an ideal platform to promote design concepts. We primarily wanted to create awareness of the processes available to give physical shape to creative ideas in wood, glass, stone and other materials."

Biesse Group is a multinational leader in technology for processing wood, glass, stone, plastic, and metal. Biesse India is a direct subsidiary of Biesse Group and also the only production site of Biesse Group outside Italy. Biesse Group designs manufactures and distributes machines, integrated systems, and software for manufacturers of furniture, door/window frames, and components for the construction, shipbuilding, and aerospace industries.



The company invests 4 per cent of its annual revenue in research and development and has registered over 200 patents. It operates through 12 industrial sites, 39 branches, 300 agents, and selected dealers, exporting 85 per cent of its production. Biesse India itself exports to more than 70 countries across continents. Founded in Pesaro in 1969 by Giancarlo Selci, Biesse Group has been listed in the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange since June 2001. It currently has 4000 employees around the world.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

