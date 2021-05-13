Big Bazaar - India Ke Asli Dukaan, comes to your homes, across India, with Store2Door services in Just 2 hours

New Delhi [India] May 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading hypermarket chain, Big Bazaar announced the launch of its Store2Door, within 2 hours, services across the country. The customer's nearest Big Bazaar store will be now accessible to them online on shop.bigbazaar.com and multiple other ways such as WhatsApp and call, and they can order everything from the store.

Big Bazaar has been a most trusted hypermarket since its launch in 2001 and since then it has been "India ke Asli dukaan". There have been many others to make this claim but if you take a closer look, each Big Bazaar store has built a strong community of loyal customers in its respective catchment area, who know that their Big Bazaar store will always provide for all and any of their requirements.

Over the years, Big Bazaar has always served to ease the customer's shopping experience and ensured the best services at its store. During the current times, with the Store2Door service the brand has taken this same sentiment of service online and brought the entire store to the customers' phones and laptops.



With its presence in nearly 140 cities across India, especially in smaller towns where there are no large e-commerce players, Big Bazaar aims to help its customer shop safely and provides the added reassurance of their familiar Big Bazaar store being just a click away.

A senior executive of the company said, "We are only returning the trust and faith our member family have placed in us. For the last 2 decades, our doors have been open to welcome them, and today when they can't come to us, they are happy and amazed that we are going to them. They can order their usual brands from home, and even interact with their familiar store team for any additional queries. It is a new synergy and energy that we are experiencing."

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

