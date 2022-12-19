Big Eyes Coin and Polygon are shaping the future of DeFi

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI/ATK): In September, the Starbucks team announced that it had teamed up with Polygon to create its Starbucks Odyssey Web3-powered experience.

The news reverberated across all news outlets, and many applauded the polygon network for bringing another innovation to the landscape. Today, that upgrade is now live! Starbucks Odyssey is a Starbucks Rewards program that focuses on improving customers' experiences and rewarding them handsomely for their loyalty.

The initiative grants members access to fascinating new advantages and experiences. Members can participate in some exciting, interactive activities characterized as journeys on the platforms, all of which make up part of the experience.

Members receive collectible journey stamps as NFTs and odyssey points for every journey completed which translates to a more immersive coffee experience. Polygon (MATIC) is shaping the future of the landscape, and it gets more interesting to know that it isn't the only project doing that.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is also a meme coin peculiar about shaping the DeFi landscape by providing DeFi solutions to enhance user experiences. Big Eyes Coin is a meme coin focused on bringing more people wealth while making meme coins much more popular and profitable than ever before.

Polygon (MATIC ) - Combating Scalability issues

Polygon (MATIC) is a protocol designed to solve some of Ethereum's scalability issues. It addresses the network's major drawback of scaling by offsetting some of the transactions and reducing the congestion on the network. It is a layer 2 scaling solution and a blockchain platform that many see as the opportunity to build their dApps without the worries of scaling. The project has established itself as one of the most innovative Ethereum scalability projects so far and is popularly known right now as a top blockchain for web2 innovations.

The scalability issue on the Ethereum blockchain is massive, and it gets even more complex when transaction fees skyrocket during this time. Gas fees sometimes exceed 40 per cent of the initial value during network congestions.

Additionally, Ethereum processes around 14 transactions per second which are relatively low compared to the 50,000 transactions that some networks like Solana claim to process. All of these are reasons why the Polygon network was established. Scaling solutions like Polygon can process transactions faster, cut gas fees, and reduce congestion on the network.



What is Big Eyes Coin (BIG)?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a leading cryptocurrency on presale today. It is a meme coin project that looks to do something different from the regular and introduce more utility for users in the meme coin meta. The meme coin market is famous for its overwashed Dog themed narrative and its lack of substantial uses asides from entertainment. Big eyes coin is a project intending to change all of that through its cat-themed narrative and the numerous opportunities it offers to users to make money.



Big Eyes Coin aims to integrate more people into the DeFi landscape, including those familiar with blockchain technology and those that aren't. The network focuses on broadening its reach by involving in more sectors like NFTs, DeFi, the Metaverse, gaming, and more. Big Eyes Coin also provides charity initiatives for users and contributes immensely to marine life.

The network promises to donate 5 per cent of its profit to conserving marine life and fish in the ocean. Big Eyes Coin has contributed to numerous charity causes, including the 1000 dollars given to the Luna Children charity initiative. With its current trajectory, Big Eyes Coin are looking to make more than the USD 11.4 million generated.

