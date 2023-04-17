Big Eyes Coin concludes Presale, Token launch Imminent - Set to challenge Dogecoin and Shiba Inu in the crypto market

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI/ATK): Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a rising meme token, is approaching the conclusion of its presale phase and preparing to launch its token on Uniswap. With meme tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) gaining increasing popularity, investors are eager to see if Big Eyes Coin can achieve similar success in the live market. The question remains whether BIG has the capacity to compete with other prominent meme tokens in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency industry.

Big Eyes Coin Presale Nearing its End: Investors Urged to Act Fast

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has almost reached the end of its presale phase, which has raised more than USD 33 million. This is the final opportunity for investors to purchase the coin before its official launch on Uniswap.

Big Eyes Coin's unique selling point is its commitment to donate 5 per cent of its total supply to ocean conservation organisations. Moreover, investors can take advantage of bonus codes and loot boxes. The code "BULLRUN250" offers a 250 per cent bonus on purchases, and Loot Boxes provide investors with randomised prizes, with values equal to or greater than the amount spent on each box.

Dogecoin: From a Joke to a Serious Investment

Dogecoin (DOGE) started as a joke coin, featuring the popular "Doge" meme, created by Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer. Despite early scepticism, the coin gained momentum and soared in price.

Endorsements from high-profile individuals, including Elon Musk, have contributed to DOGE's value, which currently stands at USD 0.09844, with a 29.49 per cent increase in the last seven days.



Shiba Inu: Second Most Popular Meme Coin



Shiba Inu (SHIB), a community-driven project, was inspired by Dogecoin and has amassed a massive following since its inception in August 2020. The coin has received support from notable personalities and has witnessed significant growth in market capitalization.

At present, SHIB is valued at USD 0.00001139 and has a market capitalization of $6 billion, making it the second most popular meme coin with a 6.13 per cent increase in the last seven days.

Act Quickly and Invest in Big Eyes Coin Before It's Too Late

Investors looking to take advantage of the Big Eyes Coin project should act fast as the presale phase of the coin comes to an end. Having already raised an impressive USD 33 million, the future of Big Eyes Coin remains uncertain but it offers exciting prospects in the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency. With the crypto market continuing to grow, investors are encouraged to take advantage of this unique opportunity to invest in this promising new cryptocurrency.

Don't miss out on the chance to be a part of this innovative crypto project, secure your place now by taking advantage of the presale period. Act quickly and invest in Big Eyes Coin while it's still available.

