Big Eyes Coin, Fantom, and Near Protocol- Top Picks for Massive Returns in 2023

New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI/ATK): Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Fantom (FTM), and Near Protocol (NEAR) are three crypto assets you might regret not adding to your Christmas and New Year crypto purchase list. According to cryptocurrency price analysts, these tokens are expected to surge in the new year.

The most promising of the three crypto assets is Big Eyes Coin (BIG). It is a brand-new cryptocurrency that has risen significantly in popularity despite not having yet entered the market. With over $13 million raised, the meme coin presale is one of the most popular this year. Because major market participants in the cryptocurrency industry are positive about the token, it should be on your list of purchases. Your confidence in Big Eyes Coin (BIG) may be rewarded by its addition to your portfolio.

Fantom (FTM) Shows Brute Strength In The Face Of Crypto Winter

With Fantom (FTM), the issue of poor transaction speeds and limited scalability in most smart contract platforms is intended to be resolved. It is one of the few blockchains that has properly addressed the blockchain trilemma's impacts. It is scalable, decentralized, and secure. Similar to Ethereum, the blockchain platform serves the same purpose. It affordably supports the development of dApps and the execution of smart contracts.

A unique consensus method is employed by the decentralized layer-one blockchain to guarantee the effectiveness and security of the system. On the platform, transactions are facilitated via the native Fantom cryptocurrency, FTM. It is a cheap cryptocurrency asset with bright futures.

The price of the cryptocurrency increased during the previous bull run, reaching a market high of $3. It has, however, lost value and is now below $1. When the price inevitably rises, this can be a decent purchase price.

Near Protocol (NEAR) A Tight Protocol

Near Protocol (NEAR) is a layer-one blockchain that addresses some important issues with the current crypto ecosystem. The network intends to be a scalable blockchain system that can assist in lowering poor transaction throughput and slow transaction rates while also enhancing interoperability in the blockchain system. The ideal environment for DApps is provided by the NEAR platform, which has the best DeFi functionality and a user- and developer-friendly system. One of the best-performing cryptocurrency projects recently has been NEAR protocol, which has outperformed the expectations of the majority of market participants.

Big Eyes (BIG) Strikes Big In Presale



The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is one of the must-have crypto assets. The soon-to-launch meme coin is currently in presale and has gotten a lot of support from prominent participants in the cryptocurrency industry, raising more than $11 million so far. Many people think that Big Eyes Currency (BIG) will be the next meme coin to go viral and that it could even outperform Shiba Inu (SHIB) in terms of profitability.



The cat-themed Big Eyes Coin has caught the interest of many cryptocurrency investors who are sick of cheap knockoffs of popular dog-themed meme coins due to its originality. To succeed in the market, Big Eyes Coin will combine its enhanced utility and distinctiveness. The DeFi crypto project seeks to increase DeFi's use and profitability. It will assist users in improving their financial situation and utilizing NFTs to increase wealth.

There will be a swap available in the Big Eyes Coin ecosystem for quick and affordable asset trades. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) marketplace will be made possible by using the platform's native token, BIG, to cover transaction costs. The community-focused crypto project is concerned with the security and smooth operation of its community. It's less vulnerable to attacks from hackers because it's undergone the necessary security audits.

About 80% of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) tokens are available on presale, but many of them have sold out. To ensure that you don't lose out on the remaining tokens, you should participate in the presale.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

