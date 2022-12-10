Big Eyes Coin, Gala, and Binance Coin: Altcoins with high-profit potential beyond the yuletide

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI/ATK): With Christmas fast approaching and the year nearing its end, it's important to fill your portfolio with cryptocurrencies with high chances of bringing great returns. Market analysts believe the crypto market may experience massive improvement around the yuletide and beyond. Hence, purchasing promising altcoins before then could be beneficial.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Gala (GALA), and Binance Coin (BNB) are altcoins with a high possibility of experiencing an upward rally during this period and beyond, making them worthy of consideration.

These cryptocurrencies are well-positioned to achieve this feat, and you should keep them on your watchlist to prevent missing out on their potential boom.

Gala - The Gaming Platform Built On Ethereum



Gala is a gaming platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The decentralized gaming protocol supports the development of blockchain games, ensuring that game players find it more rewarding and satisfactory.

The GameFi sector is gaining more attention, and that has improved its growth in recent times. This has made crypto projects in the sector experience more adoption and increased value. Gala is one of the crypto projects that have benefited from the effect of the GameFi boom.

Users can leverage the platform's fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to earn rewards and passive income. The gaming protocol's native currency, GALA, would facilitate every activity in the protocol and give holders governance rights.

Gala (GALA) had an excellent run in the last quarter of the previous year, setting a new all-time high. It has since dropped in price but could pick up again during the last quarter of this year.

Binance Coin - The Platform For Everything

Binance Coin (BNB) has transitioned from being a digital currency to enjoy discounts and bonuses on transactions on the Binance exchange to a globally accepted payment medium.

The cryptocurrency has endured a torrid period in the current trading year, experiencing a massive decline from the $600+ all-time high it reached during its most impressive rally in the previous year.



However, BNB has shown promising signs since the previous weeks, and analysts believe it could maintain the run through the yuletide period and beyond.

Big Eyes Coin - Exuding Sustainability

Adding Big Eyes Coin (BIG) to your portfolio may be the best Christmas gift to give yourself. The meme coin is billed to be among the next to boom and could impact your net worth in the coming days. This makes the new cryptocurrency a must-have token in your portfolio.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to provide users with fun and financial benefits by leveraging blockchain technology, NFTs, and the booming DeFi space. The meme coin will be one of a kind, attracting more enthusiasts into the meme space.

Big Eyes Coin won't be a meme coin with just hype, celebrity endorsement, and reward-motivated community backing. Rather, it is a meme coin that can help you build your finances, provide fun, and facilitate growth.

Beyond its user-centered benefits, the new cryptocurrency will benefit the crypto space and the world's ecosystem. It will facilitate an increase in DeFi adoption by helping individuals learn about the sector by providing educational resources. This will result in DeFi and increased wealth circulation in the sector. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will also aid in preserving and protecting the ocean bodies through charity intervention.

Big Eyes is still selling at a low price on presale, but it's nearing its last phase soon. The crypto asset's presale has raised over $11 million, and many believe it could reach $15 million before Christmas. You should join Big Eyes presale now, as the crypto asset looks set for an excellent market run after launching.

