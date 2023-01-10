Big Eyes Coin hits USD 13 Million in presale as it receives a record number of USDT Deposits. Will Big Eyes Coin join Solana at the top?

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI/ATK): Presales are a great way of determining how well a cryptocurrency can perform in the crypto market. A cryptocurrency's success is determined by how much hype it can build and how big its community can grow. Solana (SOL) is a prime example of a cryptocurrency that has built a significant community and hype around its platform. The platform resides in the top fifteen cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation.

So, will Big Eyes Coin (BIG) join the crypto giant at the top of the crypto market? The platform has raised USD 13.51 million in its presale at the time of writing, receiving a record number of deposits from the stablecoin giant, Tether (USDT).

Big Eyes Coin's Commitment To Charity

Big Eyes Coin has started its crypto journey with a bang. The platform has outlined its key aims in the crypto market, including an NFT collection that could reach the top ten projects and a charity wallet containing 5 per cent of its tokens. The wallet will make regular contributions to ocean conservation charities, with several significant contributions already made.

NFT adoption is rising in the world as NFTs find themselves in the mainstream. While most NFT collections are something to hold and potentially see a rise in value in the future, Big Eyes Coin will introduce utility to its NFT collection to make holding it worth your while. Holders can use their NFTs as invitations to exclusive events and parties on the Big Eyes Coin platform.

Big Eyes Coin has reached stage eight of its highly anticipated presale, showing its limitless potential in the crypto market. The platform has received a record number of deposits from Tether. Since a large portion of crypto enthusiasts keep their funds in stablecoins, deposits to Big Eyes Coin from stablecoins could explode in the future.

Tether's Stablecoin Dominance



Tether remains the third largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, recording an eye-watering USD 66.2 billion market capitalisation. Additionally, Tether has recorded a twenty-four-hour trading volume of USD 24.1 billion at the time of writing.

Tether's dominance is attributed to its ability to maintain a stable value of USD 1. The currency is backed by actual U.S. Dollars held in reserve, allowing it to maintain a 1:1 ratio with the U.S. Dollar.

For this reason, Tether has received increased attention from crypto enthusiasts. During times of uncertainty like bear markets, stablecoins are a great place to store your crypto funds as they hold their value.



Solana Surges 48 per cent

Solana was introduced as a problem solver in the crypto market. Blockchains were plagued with slow speeds and high carbon footprints due to the energy-intensive and slow Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus.

Solana deviated from this consensus, adopting a combination of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and Proof-of-History (PoH) to process up to 50,000 transactions per second! Additionally, Solana's blockchain uses minimal energy while keeping transaction costs low.

During times of financial uncertainty and a climate crisis, a sustainable and cheap blockchain is desirable to a lot of crypto enthusiasts. This is proven by Solana's recent market trend. The blockchain giant has risen by 48.59 per cent in the past seven days at the time of writing.

Final Thoughts

Tether's recent deposit record into Big Eyes Coin shows that Big Eyes Coin could explode with deposits soon. With this in mind, the new meme token could join Solana at the top of the crypto market and even compete with it.

