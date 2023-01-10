Big Eyes Coin Is Thriving As A Meme Coin, While Stablecoins Like Binance USD And Tether Are Competing With Bitcoin

New Delhi [India], January 10 (ANI/ATK): Not the ideal time for cryptocurrencies was last year. The Terra Luna and FTX crash last year severely affected a number of well-known brands, including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). These crashes, which occurred months apart, made it difficult for cryptocurrencies to bounce back before falling once more.

The majority of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC) and other altcoins, might not be the best investment for the coming year. Investing in them today could cost you a lot of money because there is a lot of uncertainty about whether they will recover.

There are still a lot of low-risk investment alternatives available, though. These include stablecoins like Tether (USDT) and Binance USD as well as the pre-sale meme coin Big Eyes Coin (BIG), which was shielded from the crashes (BUSD).

Tether: A Stablecoin

RealCoin was first released in July 2014; it received a rebranding in November 2014; then in 2015, it was released as Tether. Tether is a valuable and adaptable asset that was initially created on the Bitcoin blockchain and currently supports the Omni and Liquid protocols for Bitcoin as well as the Ethereum and TRONs blockchains, among others.

The stablecoin Tether (USDT) is linked to the US dollar and states that it is backed "100 per cent by Tether's reserves." As of January 2023, Tether is the third-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). With a market cap of almost USD 67 billion, it is also the biggest stablecoin.

Binance USD: Reducing Volatility

Binance USD (BUSD) is a stablecoin just like Tether. To promote stability and reduce the volatility of the cryptocurrency, it is also tied at a 1:1 ratio with the US dollar.

The BUSD is an ERC-20 token because it was developed on Ethereum. Due to its ERC-20 characteristics, Binance USD may be readily stored in well-known Ethereum wallets like MetaMask and Exodus.

This indicates that you do not have to convert your US dollars into ether in order to use services that require Ethereum or to make purchases on decentralized markets on Ethereum (ETH). When you know how much the BUSD is worth in dollars, spending money is simpler and, more significantly, budgeting is simpler.

Big Eyes Coin: Cat Meme Coin





A brand-new meme coin on the crypto market is called Big Eyes Coin (BIG). It has raised a staggering USD 12 million in just a few short months and is currently in the pre-sale stage. There are numerous factors that contribute to the coin's success. The first is its own take on meme coins; switching from a dog to a cat was a bold move, and it has paid off.

The currency has also taken a stand in support of halting climate change and defending the world's oceans. A charity wallet will include 5 per cent of all BIG tokens that Big Eyes Coin has set aside. After then, the earnings from the tokens retained in this wallet will be removed and donated to charity.

Final Thoughts



Big Eyes Coin has done exceptionally well in its presale so far by raising more than USD 13.5M. Looking at the market in 2023, it is unlikely that this meme coin will have any stoppage point. With its NFT club, sustainability measures and DeFi components, Big Eyes Coin has earned the trust of the investors.

